Amit Shah Slams TMC On Women's Safety, Vows To Jail Sandeshkhali Accused

Shah Slams TMC on Women's Safety, Vows Action

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government over women's safety in West Bengal, citing incidents in Sandeshkhali, RG Kar Medical College, Durgapur Medical College and South Kolkata Law College, alleging a breakdown of law and order in the state.

Addressing a public rally in Salboni, West Medinipur, Shah said the BJP would take strict action against those accused of crimes against women once voted to power. "Sand is stolen from the rivers of Salboni; you form a BJP government, and we won't even let a single pebble be stolen. Under Mamata Didi's rule, mothers and sisters in Bengal are not safe. In Bengal, Mamata Didi's infiltrator goons have exploited our sisters for years in Sandeshkhali. I am stating today--be it Sandeshkhali, RG Kar, Durgapur Medical College, South Kolkata Law College... we will handpick every single accused in the atrocities against every woman and put them behind bars," he said.

Sandeshkhali, RG Kar Incidents Cited

Sandeshkhali came into the limelight in 2024, when the women in the North 24 Parganas district came out on the streets against the ruling TMC and its leader Shahjahan, accusing the strongman and his aides of perpetrating gross excesses and atrocities on them while also gobbling up their land. Multiple women on the island accused Shajahan and his aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion.

Meanwhile, the RG Kar Medical College case refers to the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor on hospital premises in Kolkata, which triggered widespread protests and concerns over safety and security in medical institutions. Addressing a public meeting, Amit Shah further alleged that under the current regime, women in the state were unsafe and law enforcement had failed to act effectively. "Under Mamata Didi's rule, mothers and sisters in Bengal are not safe," Shah said, adding that a BJP government would ensure strict punishment for offenders.

BJP's Electoral Promises for West Bengal

The Union Home Minister also made a series of electoral promises, including direct financial assistance schemes for women and unemployed youth if the BJP comes to power in the state. "Make our candidate win, and on the first day of the month, women will get Rs 3,000 per month. All the unemployed youths will be credited Rs 3,000 into their account. Pregnant women will be given Rs 21,000," Amit Shah announced.

He also promised additional welfare measures, including free bus travel for women in government buses, financial support for widows, senior citizens and persons with disabilities, as well as healthcare assistance. "The BJP government will cover all medical expenses up to 5 lakh rupees for 5 years. The BJP government will provide 2 thousand rupees every month to widows, persons with disabilities, and senior citizens," Shah said.

On employment and industrial development, he said the party would support youth entrepreneurship through low-interest loans. "The BJP will facilitate providing a loan of 10 lakh rupees to every youth for starting an industry," he said.

Shah also assured the timely implementation of salary-related benefits for government employees. "We will ensure that all government employees receive the 7th Pay Commission benefits on time, and the BJP government will also handle the task of providing Dearness Allowance within 45 days," he added.

Criticism Over Portrayal of Khudiram Bose

The BJP leader also invoked revolutionary freedom fighter Khudiram Bose while criticising the state government, alleging misrepresentation of historical figures. "Khudiram Bose, the great son of West Medinipur, is the youngest martyr, but the Bengal government labels him a terrorist in its books. Should a government that calls a great freedom fighter like Khudiram Bose a terrorist be allowed to continue... That's why it is absolutely essential to change the TMC government," he said.

Focus on Illegal Infiltration

Calling the upcoming election a decisive political battle, Shah said it was about removing illegal infiltration and changing the state government. "This election is not about making anyone a legislator or a BJP worker the Chief Minister; rather, this election is about freeing the whole of Bengal from infiltrators. Mamata Didi wants to protect the infiltrators. But, I am telling you before I go that on the 23rd, press the lotus button, on May 5, form a BJP government... The BJP government will handpick and drive out every single infiltrator from Bengal," he added.

Polling for the 2026 West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting of votes on May 4. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)