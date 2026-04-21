19 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Return From Sri Lanka After Month-Long Detention

A group of 19 fishermen from Thangachimadam, Ramanathapuram, arrived at the Chennai airport on Tuesday, marking the end of nearly a month-long detention in Sri Lanka. The returnees were greeted with emotional reunions after being caught in the crosshairs of maritime boundary disputes.

Details of Arrest and Diplomatic Release

The ordeal for these fishermen began on March 25, 2026, when they were intercepted by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). Following their arrest, they were produced before a Sri Lankan court and subsequently remanded to prison. Their release is being viewed as a significant diplomatic gesture, coinciding with the high-profile visit of the Indian Vice President to the region.

Lingering Crisis and Calls for Action

Upon landing in Chennai, Sebastian, one of the released fishermen, expressed relief but highlighted that the crisis is far from over for many others. "We were released in connection with the visit of the Indian Vice President. I express gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for our early release and urge the government to intervene and secure the release of other fishermen still lodged in Sri Lankan prisons."

The release of these 19 individuals highlights the persistent challenges faced by the fishing community in the Palk Strait. Indian fishermen frequently face arrest by Sri Lankan authorities over disputes regarding traditional fishing rights versus modern maritime borders.

While the men have returned, the fate of their seized boats--often the sole livelihood for their families--remains a critical concern for the community in Ramanathapuram. The Tamil Nadu government and the Ministry of External Affairs continue to coordinate with Sri Lankan officials to address the remaining cases of detained personnel and to negotiate a long-term solution to the recurring boundary disputes.

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