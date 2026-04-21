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Karnataka Language Row In Bank: 'Go Complain To Sitharaman' Remark Sparks Outrage


2026-04-21 08:07:47
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A viral video from Karnataka shows a bank official refusing to speak Kannada, allegedly telling a customer to 'complain to Nirmala Sitharaman.' The incident has reignited the language row in banking services, with past cases drawing backlash and even transfers of officials over refusal to use local language. 0:00 Viral video shows bank official refusing Kannada 0:25 Sparks fresh language controversy in Karnataka 0:48 Viral Video Shows Bank Official Refusing Kannada

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AsiaNet News

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