The Top Processor For Business Laptops

MENAFN - Gulf Times) How AMD latest technologies help businesses increase performance and optimally protect sensitive data.

AMD flagship products clearly demonstrate why the company is a leader in the processor market. The 4th generation of AMD EPYC CPUs powers the world's fastest supercomputer.1 The Ryzen AI Max is the most powerful AI processor for the next-generation PC.2 With the EPYC 9005 series, AMD delivers outstanding performance for cloud, enterprise, and AI workloads. AMD is also at the forefront of gaming: its semi custom chips are used in the fastest consoles. For laptops, the Ryzen 9 9955HX30 offers top speed, while the Ryzen 9 9950X30D sets standards for gaming and content creation in the desktop segment. Together, this clearly shows: AMD is number one in many areas of professional processors.

Since its founding in 1969, AMD has grown from a small semiconductor player in Silicon Valley into a global technology company that continuously expands the boundaries of what is possible in computing. From the early days with its first processor designs to current innovations in high-performance and AI technologies, AMD history is one of continual development and creative engineering passion.

INNOVATION AND PERFORMANCE IN THE PROFESSIONAL PROCESSOR MARKET

The broad product portfolio not only underscores AMD leading role in the high-end processor space but also demonstrates how the company purposefully supports professional users and developers. In the mobile professional segment in particular, AMD is setting new standards with the Ryzen AI PRO processors: the specially developed high-performance processors for mobile devices bring advancements in artificial intelligence to a completely new level. The processors combine modern Zen 5 CPU cores with an integrated, powerful Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that delivers up to 55 TOPS (tera-operations per second)3 for AI workloads - currently one of the highest AI compute capabilities in mobile processors. An NPU is a specialized chip that executes AI-powered tasks directly on the device without requiring cloud services. This enables businesses and professional users to run complex AI models and data-intensive applications locally and efficiently. Because the AI processes run in the background, battery life is preserved and performance dips are avoided: all applications remain smooth and responsive, even under intensive AI use.

In addition to AI performance, the AMD Ryzen AI PRO processors score with comprehensive security features across six layers: the Secure Processor4 protects firmware and BIOS (hardware root of trust), AMD Memory Guard5 encrypts the entire system memory, the Shadow Stack defends against code tampering, Microsoft Secured-Core PC provides enhanced OS-level protection, AMD V with GMET secures virtual machines, and Supply Chain Security guarantees the authenticity of chips along the supply chain. This ensures optimal security from hardware to software.

WINDOWS 10 SUPPORT ENDS IN 2025: THE PERFECT TIME TO SWITCH TO A FUTURE-PROOF SOLUTION.

The end of support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025, highlights the urgency of migrating IT infrastructures to modern, high-performance systems. After that date, security updates, bug fixes, and technical support for Windows 10 will no longer be provided. This is exactly where AMD free“Test Drive” loan program comes in: it enables companies to trial the latest AMD Ryzen AI PRO processors risk-free and in real-world conditions, facilitating a well-founded migration to modern technology. IT teams can thereby evaluate the accelerated performance, industry-leading AI features, comprehensive security capabilities, and long battery life in practice and make an informed decision about the future of their IT infrastructure:

Footnotes:

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2) STX-04a - Based on AMD product specifications and competitor products announced in October 2024, the NPUs of AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processors provide up to 50+ peak TOPS. An AI PC is defined as a laptop PC with a processor that includes a Neural Processing Unit (NPU). STX-04a.

3) GD-243 - Tera-operations per second (TOPS) for an AMD Ryzen processor refers to the maximum number of operations per second that can be executed in an optimal scenario and may not be typical. TOPS can vary due to several factors, including the specific system configuration, the AI model, and the software version. GD-243.

4) GD-72 - The AMD Secure Processor is a dedicated security processor on-chip that is integrated into every system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) designed by AMD. It enables a secure boot process with a hardware-rooted root of trust, initializes the SoC through a secure boot flow, and establishes an isolated trusted execution environment. GD-72.

5) GD-206 - Full system memory encryption with AMD Memory Guard is available on AMD Ryzen PRO, AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO, and AMD Athlon PRO processors.