Community College, Qatar Scientific Club Sign Mou To Advance Expertise And Innovation

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Doha, Qatar: Reflecting a shared commitment to integrating the roles of academic and scientific institutions across Qatar, the Community College of Qatar (CCQ) and the Qatar Scientific Club (QSC) have signed a memorandum of understanding.

It aims to strengthen joint collaboration in technical training and professional development, as well as exchange scientific and technical expertise to drive innovation and support the growth of a knowledge-based economy.

The agreement grows out of a shared vision between both parties centred on investing in people and equipping young nationals with the tools of knowledge and technology, in alignment with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly its emphasis on building a knowledge economy and fostering innovation.

Dr. Abdulla Al-Ali, Vice President of Academic Affairs at the college, and Eng. Abdulrahman Saleh Khamis, Deputy Executive Director of the QSC, signed the MoU in the presence of senior academic and scientific leaders and representatives from both institutions.

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The agreement covers several areas of collaboration, most notably providing technical consultations, exchanging scientific expertise, and actively involving students in research programmes and scientific projects. It also includes support for joint initiatives and events, and facilitates student access to QSC facilities while encouraging their participation in scientific and volunteer activities, all with the goal of sharpening practical skills and strengthening students' readiness for the job market.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Al-Ali emphasised the partnership represents an extension of the college's mission to empower students and equip them with genuine tools for success. He noted that education is only complete when it incorporates hands-on experience that enriches knowledge and develops skills.

He added that the collaboration with QSC opens broader horizons for students to explore and discover, giving them the opportunity to engage with a vibrant scientific environment that stimulates innovation and nurtures ambition. He expressed the College's commitment to achieving tangible outcomes from this collaboration, in ways that develop students' capabilities, support their professional journeys, and enhance their contribution to the community.

Eng. Khamis described the MoU as an important strategic step toward integrating national efforts in innovation and technical development. He affirmed that QSC believes in the value of building effective partnerships with academic institutions to empower youth and refine their practical and scientific skills.

He expressed the Club's aspiration to deliver quality programmes that support scientific research and keep pace with technological developments.