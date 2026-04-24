How Smarter Security Cameras Support Safer GCC Economies​

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states are noted for their long-term development visions (such as Saudi Vision 2030, Qatar's National Vision 2030 and the UAE Centennial 2071) and plans for high-tech cities, cutting-edge workplaces and smart infrastructure, all backed by AI and the latest technologies.

For security leaders, managers and operators working across construction, building management, security operations and public safety, the rise of smart security cameras acts as a key feature of these plans.

They improve national, personal and business safety, security and protect against an increasingly uncertain climate, and make it easier and more efficient to manage any security scheme and upgrade and improve it over time, as needs change.

The Rise of AI and Smart Security

Traditional security systems are already on their way out of fashion, use large control centres tying up numbers of agents who can still miss incidents. An AI-powered smart security system linked to as many IP cameras as required can improve scanning through 24/7 AI agents, constantly on guard for unusual, suspicious or unsafe activity.

They can listen in to conversations through microphone-equipped cameras, pan and zoom them for a clearer view or angle at any activity, and use night vision and alert lights or other features to monitor large areas outdoors or in large spaces.

Powered by AI, the agents are always learning and can be trained to spot specific types of behaviour to make them smarter still. And the software can be updated live, with no need for downtime, to add new features, improve cybersecurity and deliver other improvements for the lifetime of the system.

Improving Operational Security Across the GCC

From airports to office sites, construction projects or shopping malls, the AIs can monitor a huge number of cameras, leaving security workers free to respond to any issues they identify. Guards can be given high-quality imagery from the scene, the AI can predict exit routes, and it can highlight the safest method to deal with an incident with regard to protecting workers or the public. Cameras are typically connected by 5G or secure private networks, reducing the need for cabling.

Deeper-level analytics can provide managers with insights into criminal activity and how crowds navigate access points. The AI can provide live or long-term advice on improving safety or security within and around a premises. From critical infrastructure like public transport to the latest high-rise apartments or offices, these security insights can help improve public safety guidelines, evacuation routes and suggest privacy improvements as compliance and safety rules change.

At a more granular level, AI can track CCTV footage to tell if workers are not wearing hard hats on a construction site, or high-vis clothing in a warehouse. It can monitor individual workers and identify those that do not follow safe processes or tend to wander from their station too often.

All of these insights help businesses improve their productivity, make for a safer workplace, or keep the public away from harm, increasingly driven by AI that can provide an alert far faster than a human agent staring at the same screens for hours, getting tired or losing focus.

AI Security Across Smart Cities and Offices Deliver High Value to GCC Projects

Another benefit of AI security is their ability to link to other networks and databases. Perhaps to share information on a suspicious vehicle that has left a private area of smart security coverage and moved onto public roads.

Similarly, smart city AI cameras can monitor people during sports or social events and provide early alerts to security officers about disruptions or unusual movements that might create congestion or disorder, increasingly during harsh weather events. The AI system can send advice to different groups of agents and security teams to minimise the impact, keep other people out of the area, avoiding the chaotic and high-risk jams that lead to injuries.

And as business premises expand, the security team can add more cameras at key locations, without overstressing the workforce, while improving efficiency, cost management, and the impact of security, to create a digitally secure infrastructure that benefits everyone, while complying with the latest privacy laws (the AI could report if it notes there is a conflict), compliance regulations and support business goals and operations.

AI and smart security does all this at a fraction of the running cost of traditional security, and as air, water-going and land drones and advanced camera systems come online, they create a broader picture for businesses and government to improve coverage and protection in all environments.