UAE Visa Rules: Multiple Entry, Minimum Salary Requirement 11 Changes In 2025

The UAE remains one of the most coveted destinations in the world to travel, live and work in. The various visa schemes are put forth by the government, and amended from time to time, to encourage and enable flow of global talent and investment into the country.

In 2025 alone, the UAE added new categories under Golden Visa and visit visa schemes, and changed some rules with respect to applications and eligibility, reshaping how tourists, professionals, and residents navigate entry and residency regulations.

We list the most important visa rule changes in 2025 and what they mean for visitors, expats and residents.

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1. Four new visit visa categories

In September, four new visit visa categories were introduced by the the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), granted to specialists in Artificial Intelligence, entertainment, events, cruise ships, and luxury yachts.

For specialists in AI : Single or multiple entry permit and for a specific period of time, base on a letter from a sponsoring or hosting entity. For entertainment : For a temporary period for entertainment purposes. For events : Temporary visa to attend a festival, exhibition, conference, seminar, or economic, cultural, sports, religious, community, educational activities, or similar events. For tourism : Multiple-entry visa for tourism purposes through cruise ships and leisure boats for a temporary period of time.

2. Minimum salary requirement for sponsors for visit visa

UAE residents sponsoring a friend or relative on a visit visa need to meet the minimum monthly salary requirements, it was announced in September. Depending on the relationship, residents need to earn Dh4,000, Dh8,000 or Dh15,000 to be able to sponsor their visits.

Proof of kinship will need to be furnished at the time of applying for the visit visa.

3. Visa on arrival for Indian nationals expanded

In February, the UAE expanded the visa-on-arrival programme for Indian nationals to include those with valid residence permits from six additional countries. Indian nationals holding ordinary passports with valid residence permits from Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore can obtain a visa on arrival at any UAE entry point.

This expansion added to the existing eligibility criteria, which allowed Indian nationals to obtain a visa on arrival if they hold a valid visa, residence permit, or Green Card from the US, European Union, or the UK.

4. Five-year multiple-entry visas for Pakistanis

UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi, announced in April that Pakistanis can now avail a five-year multiple-entry tourist visa, after the resolution of existing issues. UAE authorities had increased the scrutiny of Pakistanis arriving in the country due to their alleged involvement in crime and unlawful activities.

The UAE issues multiple-entry tourist visas for five years. The visa allows a person to make several trips to the country from the date of issue, without needing a guarantor or a host in UAE.

5. Submit passport cover copy for entry permit

Attaching the passport external cover page for all entry permit applications was made mandatory in September. Those applying for an entry permit must submit their passport copy, clear passport size photo, hotel booking confirmation, round trip ticket copy and passport external cover page.

6. Visa renewal linked to traffic fine payments

In July, authorities launched a pilot system linking traffic fine payments in Dubai to the process of issuing or renewing residency visas. Under the new system, residents need to settle any outstanding traffic fines before they can complete their visa renewal or issuance procedures.

According to the Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), this initiative was rolled out to encourage residents to follow traffic rules and settle any overdue fines.

7. Golden Visa for nurses

Dubai launched Golden Visa for nurses who are employed with Dubai Health and have served for more than 15 years, under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE.

The announcement aims to recognise their invaluable contributions to the community and their crucial role in advancing the quality of healthcare services.

8. Golden Visa for content creators

Dubai launched long-term residency visa for content creators, offering them an environment to live and work without stressing about workspace or relocation. The visa is a part of Creators HQ, a programme targeting global talent, including social media influencers, digital content creators, podcasters, and visual artists.

Content creators can apply for the Golden Visa through the Creators HQ website by completing the application form. After submission, the application will be reviewed, and the team at HQ will endorse the candidate's eligibility under the Golden Visa criteria - Content Creators and Creative Talent Category.

9. Golden visa for Waqf donors

Waqf (Islamic endowment or charitable trust) donors can now obtain a Golden Visa under the category of "financial supporters of humanitarian work," following the signing of cooperation agreement between the GDRFA-Dubai and the Endowments and Minors Affairs Foundation (Awqaf Dubai) in October.

Under the agreement, Awqaf Dubai will nominate endowers - both residents and non-residents - who meet the eligibility criteria outlined in Cabinet Resolution No. (65) of 2022 regarding the Golden Visa category for "financial supporters of humanitarian work."

10. New consular services for Golden Visa holders

The UAE announced consular services for Golden Visa holders to offer assistance abroad during emergency situations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in October.

The Mofa has set up a dedicated hotline for these expats, to ensure their inclusion in emergency and evacuation plans during disasters and crises, providing necessary care and support under exceptional circumstances with the relevant authorities.

This service also includes repatriation and burial of Golden Visa holders who pass away abroad. This allows families of these expats to swiftly complete all transactions through streamlined consular and procedural steps, while getting support during this difficult time.

11. Blue Residency visa

The UAE launched a 180-day permit for expats to apply for the Blue Residency visa - a 10-year residency granted to individuals who have made“exceptional contributions and efforts” in protecting the environment.

Eligible individuals outside the UAE can now apply for a multiple-entry visa valid for 180 days from the entry date, according to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP). This initiative is aimed at facilitating the completion of all necessary procedures required to obtain the Blue Residency.

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