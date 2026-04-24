Over 360 Rights Activists Call For Immediate Release Of Jailed Reporters In Afghanistan

The signatories said responsibility for the health and safety of jailed journalists lies with the authorities in Kabul, warning that continued detention raises serious human rights concerns.

The letter, addressed to the United Nations, the European Union and international media watchdogs, names several detained journalists, including Shakeeb Ahmad Nazari, Bashir Hatef and Hamid Farhadi.

The signatories said their colleagues are enduring harsh prison conditions despite their work being limited to informing the public, stressing that detention for professional journalism is a violation of fundamental freedoms.

They added that imprisoning journalists for their reporting contradicts international human rights standards and undermines principles of free expression and access to information.

Press freedom in Afghanistan has sharply deteriorated in recent years, with increasing restrictions on media outlets, reporters and civil society groups.

International organisations have repeatedly warned that arbitrary arrests, censorship and restrictionsا on reporting have created a climate of fear among journalists.

The broader humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan has further complicated the situation, with economic collapse and reduced international funding affecting both media institutions and independent reporting.

Rights groups say shrinking civic space and pressure on media have limited the ability of journalists to operate freely, particularly on sensitive political and social issues.

The letter highlights concerns about the physical and mental health of detained journalists, particularly Nazari and Hatef, whose conditions are described as deteriorating.

Signatories warned that indifference to their situation would be unjustifiable, urging stronger international action to prevent further harm.

They called on organisations such as the Committee to Protect Journalists and Reporters Without Borders to intensify diplomatic pressure and take concrete steps to secure the release of Afghan journalists.

They also urged local and international media outlets to amplify the issue, saying wider coverage could help mobilise support and protect those still in detention.

Analysts say sustained international pressure and visibility will be key to improving conditions, as concerns grow over the independent of press freedom in Afghanistan.