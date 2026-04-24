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Youtube Rolls Out AI-Powered Playlist Generator
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) YouTube has rolled out a new artificial intelligence-powered playlist generator, enabling Premium subscribers on iOS and Android devices to create customized playlists using text or voice prompts can access the feature through the Library tab by tapping the "New" button and selecting the "AI playlist" option. They can then enter a written or spoken prompt describing the type of audio content or mood they prefer, and the system will automatically generate a playlist tailored to those preferences tool is designed to streamline content discovery by eliminating the need for manual searches or adding tracks individually. It also allows users to edit or regenerate playlists, offering a more personalized and seamless listening experience feature forms part of YouTube's broader strategy to integrate artificial intelligence technologies into its platform to enhance user engagement and improve content discovery.YouTube AI Playlist
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