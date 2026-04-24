ADCB Says Mobile Banking Services Restored, No Data Was Compromised During Disruption

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) on Wednesday confirmed that its retail mobile banking application has been successfully restored and assured that no data was compromised during the disruption.

The disruption, which lasted approximately 48 hours, affected the bank's retail mobile banking application and customer contact centre. All other banking services, including branches, ATMs, card services, web-based internet banking, and corporate and commercial banking platforms, remained fully operational throughout.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Abu Dhabi-based lender reassured all customers that at no point during the disruption were customer data, accounts, or the security of the bank's systems compromised.

As reported by Khaleej Times on Monday, companies have been reporting disruptions after Amazon Web Services' (AWS) data centre in the UAE announced a disruption in its services after objects struck the facility, triggering sparks and a fire.

“Due to a region-wide IT disruption, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) is currently experiencing a temporary service interruption of its mobile banking application and contact center. Customers may continue to access services through ADCB Internet Banking, branches, UBank ATMs, and ADCB WhatsApp Banking,” the Abu Dhabi-based lender said in a statement on Monday.

“We sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience experienced over the past 48 hours. The reliability of our banking services is fundamental to the trust our customers place in us, and our teams worked tirelessly around the clock to restore services safely and as quickly as possible,” said Ala'a Eraiqat, group CEO of ADCB Group.

“While our systems are robust, we are taking this opportunity to further strengthen our operational resilience and service infrastructure to ensure we continue to deliver the high standards of reliability and service our customers expect from ADCB, even in unlikely extreme situations like this,” he said.

ADCB expressed its appreciation to the Central Bank of the UAE and all relevant stakeholders for their continued guidance and support, and extended its gratitude to the Bank's employees whose dedication and professionalism were instrumental in resolving the situation.

While most services are accessible to customers, the bank said some minor features continue to be progressively restored. The customer contact centre has also been reinstated and is steadily recovering its capacity.

The bank also thanked its customers for their patience and understanding and reaffirmed its commitment to providing secure, resilient, and seamless banking services. ADCB continues to closely monitor all systems to ensure ongoing service stability for customers.

UAE banks, financial firms face temporary service disruptions ADCB posts record profit as growth accelerates across lending, deposits and digital transformation Commercial Bank of Dubai says operations uninterrupted