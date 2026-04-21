403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
TSX Looking At Small Gains
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Futures for Canada's main stock index inched higher on Tuesday, as investors monitored signs of progress in Middle East peace talks ahead of the deadline for the two-week Iran-U.S. ceasefire.
The TSX Composite Index managed a gain of 13.71 points to end Monday's session at 34,360.03.
June futures edged up 0.1% Tuesday.
The Canadian dollar gave back 0.07 cents to 73.22 cents U.S.
The U.S. voiced confidence that peace talks with Iran would be held in Pakistan, and a senior Iranian official said Tehran was considering joining, but significant hurdles remained as a ceasefire deadline approached at the end of the day.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange powered higher 9.67 points to greet Monday's closing bell at 1,064.58.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. stock futures rose early Tuesday after the NASDAQ Composite snapped a 13-day win streak, as traders monitored the Iran war with a ceasefire set to expire Wednesday.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials sprang 336 points, or 0.7%, to 49,975.
Futures for the S&P 500 hiked 33.5 points, or 0.5%, to 7,181,50
Futures for the NASDAQ popped 141.5 points, or 0.5%, to 26,890.25.
UnitedHealth shares jumped more than 6% after the health insurance giant posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings. it also hiked its earnings outlook. GE Aerospace climbed 3% more than 3% on better-than-expected Q1 results.
Adding to the gains in futures was a decline in oil prices. West Texas Intermediate futures fell 0.3% to $89.29 per barrel. Brent also shed 0.3% to $95.20.
Investors will monitor on Tuesday Federal Reserve chair nominee Kevin Warsh's confirmation hearing. In his prepared statement to the Senate Banking committee, released Monday, the former Fed governor said the U.S. central bank must be largely independent of political influence, while also staying focused on its primary goals.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 improved 0.9% Tuesday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gathered 0.5%
Oil prices faded 32 cents to $89.29 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices decreased $ 19.70 to $4,809.10 U.S an ounce.
Futures for Canada's main stock index inched higher on Tuesday, as investors monitored signs of progress in Middle East peace talks ahead of the deadline for the two-week Iran-U.S. ceasefire.
The TSX Composite Index managed a gain of 13.71 points to end Monday's session at 34,360.03.
June futures edged up 0.1% Tuesday.
The Canadian dollar gave back 0.07 cents to 73.22 cents U.S.
The U.S. voiced confidence that peace talks with Iran would be held in Pakistan, and a senior Iranian official said Tehran was considering joining, but significant hurdles remained as a ceasefire deadline approached at the end of the day.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange powered higher 9.67 points to greet Monday's closing bell at 1,064.58.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. stock futures rose early Tuesday after the NASDAQ Composite snapped a 13-day win streak, as traders monitored the Iran war with a ceasefire set to expire Wednesday.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials sprang 336 points, or 0.7%, to 49,975.
Futures for the S&P 500 hiked 33.5 points, or 0.5%, to 7,181,50
Futures for the NASDAQ popped 141.5 points, or 0.5%, to 26,890.25.
UnitedHealth shares jumped more than 6% after the health insurance giant posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings. it also hiked its earnings outlook. GE Aerospace climbed 3% more than 3% on better-than-expected Q1 results.
Adding to the gains in futures was a decline in oil prices. West Texas Intermediate futures fell 0.3% to $89.29 per barrel. Brent also shed 0.3% to $95.20.
Investors will monitor on Tuesday Federal Reserve chair nominee Kevin Warsh's confirmation hearing. In his prepared statement to the Senate Banking committee, released Monday, the former Fed governor said the U.S. central bank must be largely independent of political influence, while also staying focused on its primary goals.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 improved 0.9% Tuesday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gathered 0.5%
Oil prices faded 32 cents to $89.29 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices decreased $ 19.70 to $4,809.10 U.S an ounce.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment