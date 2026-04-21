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US Forces Intercept Iranian Cargo Vessel in Gulf of Oman
(MENAFN) US Central Command has released footage showing a US Navy operation targeting an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman, followed by its boarding and seizure by US Marines.
According to CENTCOM, the guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance intercepted the vessel, identified as the M/V Touska, as it was traveling in waters near the Strait of Hormuz. The US military stated that the ship was attempting to continue toward an Iranian port despite being ordered to stop.
The statement said that after a prolonged period of warnings that went unheeded, the US warship instructed the crew to evacuate the engine room. It further stated that the vessel’s propulsion system was disabled after the destroyer fired on the engine room using its main naval gun. Following this, a Marine unit boarded and took control of the ship.
Reports citing maritime tracking data indicated that the vessel had departed from a Chinese port known for chemical storage and transport activity. However, there has been no confirmation regarding the exact nature of its cargo.
Iranian authorities have condemned the incident and signaled that they may respond. State-affiliated media later reported claims of a drone operation targeting US naval assets in the region, although there has been no independent confirmation or acknowledgment from US officials regarding any such attack.
The situation adds to rising tensions in the region, with both sides exchanging accusations and signaling potential further escalation at sea.
According to CENTCOM, the guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance intercepted the vessel, identified as the M/V Touska, as it was traveling in waters near the Strait of Hormuz. The US military stated that the ship was attempting to continue toward an Iranian port despite being ordered to stop.
The statement said that after a prolonged period of warnings that went unheeded, the US warship instructed the crew to evacuate the engine room. It further stated that the vessel’s propulsion system was disabled after the destroyer fired on the engine room using its main naval gun. Following this, a Marine unit boarded and took control of the ship.
Reports citing maritime tracking data indicated that the vessel had departed from a Chinese port known for chemical storage and transport activity. However, there has been no confirmation regarding the exact nature of its cargo.
Iranian authorities have condemned the incident and signaled that they may respond. State-affiliated media later reported claims of a drone operation targeting US naval assets in the region, although there has been no independent confirmation or acknowledgment from US officials regarding any such attack.
The situation adds to rising tensions in the region, with both sides exchanging accusations and signaling potential further escalation at sea.
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