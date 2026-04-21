403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Issues Warning of Escalation Ahead of Possible Talks with US
(MENAFN) Iranian officials have taken a firm stance ahead of potential renewed negotiations with the United States, signaling readiness for escalation while rejecting talks conducted under pressure or threats.
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of the Iranian parliament, accused US President Donald Trump of attempting to force negotiations into what he described as a “table of surrender.” He also stated that Iran has spent recent weeks preparing additional military options, suggesting increased readiness for a potential confrontation.
In remarks shared publicly, Ghalibaf said Iran does not accept negotiations held “under the shadow of threats” and claimed that current circumstances require the country to prepare what he referred to as “new cards on the battlefield.”
Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian also criticized what he described as inconsistent and unconstructive messaging from US officials, arguing that it reflects an expectation of Iranian submission. He stated that Iran would not agree to coercive terms.
A temporary ceasefire arrangement, reportedly mediated through regional diplomacy, is set to expire midweek after earlier discussions failed to produce progress. The situation remains tense following warnings from the US side that further escalation could target key Iranian infrastructure if no agreement is reached.
The exchange of statements comes amid heightened rhetoric on both sides, with each signaling continued military and political pressure while negotiations remain unresolved.
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of the Iranian parliament, accused US President Donald Trump of attempting to force negotiations into what he described as a “table of surrender.” He also stated that Iran has spent recent weeks preparing additional military options, suggesting increased readiness for a potential confrontation.
In remarks shared publicly, Ghalibaf said Iran does not accept negotiations held “under the shadow of threats” and claimed that current circumstances require the country to prepare what he referred to as “new cards on the battlefield.”
Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian also criticized what he described as inconsistent and unconstructive messaging from US officials, arguing that it reflects an expectation of Iranian submission. He stated that Iran would not agree to coercive terms.
A temporary ceasefire arrangement, reportedly mediated through regional diplomacy, is set to expire midweek after earlier discussions failed to produce progress. The situation remains tense following warnings from the US side that further escalation could target key Iranian infrastructure if no agreement is reached.
The exchange of statements comes amid heightened rhetoric on both sides, with each signaling continued military and political pressure while negotiations remain unresolved.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment