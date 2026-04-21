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Whatsapp Launches New Subscription Package Focused On Enhancing App's Experience

Whatsapp Launches New Subscription Package Focused On Enhancing App's Experience


2026-04-21 08:01:31
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp announced the launch of a new paid subscription package called WhatsApp Plus, in the latest beta version of the WhatsApp application on the Android system in version number 2.26.15.11.

According to WABetaInfo, a website specializing in WhatsApp updates, the new test focuses primarily on aesthetic aspects and the ability to customize the user interface rather than providing revolutionary software functions, as this version allows subscribers to have features including changing theme colors within the application and choosing custom icons from a variety of designs for the phone's home screen.

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The update also introduces exclusive ringtones and distinctive sticker packs, along with organizational improvements that allow an increase in the number of pinned conversations for easier access.

These additions are entirely optional and will not affect the core free features used by millions of people worldwide.

WhatsApp introduces an optional plan called WhatsApp Plus that offers new features for users who want a more personalized messaging experience, Meta spokesperson said.

Features include expanding the scope of pinned chats, custom lists, new conversation themes and more, the spokesperson added.

The test is available to some users, to gather feedback and make sure that we are building something that people see as having real value, and it will be rolled out to more accounts over the coming weeks, the spokesperson continued.

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The Peninsula

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