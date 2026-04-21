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IDF Releases Map Showing Expanded Buffer Zone Plan in Lebanon
(MENAFN) The Israeli military has released a map detailing what it describes as a “forward defense line” in southern Lebanon, a move that comes despite international calls for a full withdrawal following the announcement of a ceasefire.
The map, made public shortly after the ceasefire with Hezbollah took effect, indicates a new operational boundary extending several kilometers beyond the Israeli border. The area includes numerous villages that were reportedly abandoned during the Israeli incursion, which also involved the destruction of public infrastructure and resulted in an estimated 3,700 deaths across Lebanon, according to Lebanese authorities.
Israel and Lebanon recently agreed to a US-mediated ten-day ceasefire intended to pause over a month of intense fighting between Israeli forces and Hezbollah. The agreement followed rare direct talks between the two sides in mid-April. The broader diplomatic context is linked to US efforts involving Iran, although Israeli forces appear set to maintain positions in southern Lebanon.
The newly outlined deployment zone on the map extends roughly 5 to 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory along the border area, where Israel says it aims to establish a buffer zone. The Israeli military has referred to this area as a “forward defense line,” without publicly specifying its exact size.
According to the Israeli military, operations in the region are focused on dismantling Hezbollah infrastructure and preventing attacks on northern Israel. Officials claim that multiple divisions, along with naval units, are active south of the designated line. They also state that several villages have been destroyed to eliminate what they describe as direct threats to Israeli border communities.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that structures near the border allegedly used by Hezbollah would be demolished. He further stated that any building considered a threat or any road suspected of being mined should be immediately destroyed. He also indicated that the military has been instructed to apply “full force” in southern Lebanon if provoked, even during the ongoing ceasefire.
The map, made public shortly after the ceasefire with Hezbollah took effect, indicates a new operational boundary extending several kilometers beyond the Israeli border. The area includes numerous villages that were reportedly abandoned during the Israeli incursion, which also involved the destruction of public infrastructure and resulted in an estimated 3,700 deaths across Lebanon, according to Lebanese authorities.
Israel and Lebanon recently agreed to a US-mediated ten-day ceasefire intended to pause over a month of intense fighting between Israeli forces and Hezbollah. The agreement followed rare direct talks between the two sides in mid-April. The broader diplomatic context is linked to US efforts involving Iran, although Israeli forces appear set to maintain positions in southern Lebanon.
The newly outlined deployment zone on the map extends roughly 5 to 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory along the border area, where Israel says it aims to establish a buffer zone. The Israeli military has referred to this area as a “forward defense line,” without publicly specifying its exact size.
According to the Israeli military, operations in the region are focused on dismantling Hezbollah infrastructure and preventing attacks on northern Israel. Officials claim that multiple divisions, along with naval units, are active south of the designated line. They also state that several villages have been destroyed to eliminate what they describe as direct threats to Israeli border communities.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that structures near the border allegedly used by Hezbollah would be demolished. He further stated that any building considered a threat or any road suspected of being mined should be immediately destroyed. He also indicated that the military has been instructed to apply “full force” in southern Lebanon if provoked, even during the ongoing ceasefire.
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