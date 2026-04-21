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US Envoy Defends Trump’s Iran Infrastructure Comments
(MENAFN) A US representative to the United Nations has described President Donald Trump’s remarks about targeting Iranian infrastructure as “perfectly acceptable,” rejecting claims that such statements could amount to violations of international law.
In comments made during a televised interview on Sunday, the US envoy Mike Waltz argued that all options remain open in the event of a further escalation involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. He stated that American forces would be capable of striking Iranian infrastructure with relative ease, while also asserting that Iran’s air defense systems have been significantly weakened.
When questioned about whether threatening strikes on civilian infrastructure such as power plants and bridges could breach international legal standards, he acknowledged that such actions would represent “an escalatory ladder.” However, he strongly dismissed arguments labeling the idea a “war crime,” calling those critiques “irresponsible,” and drawing historical comparisons to past global conflicts.
He also accused Iranian authorities of deliberately blurring distinctions between civilian and military infrastructure, alleging that weapons and military equipment are being concealed in populated areas, including schools and hospitals.
The remarks followed statements attributed to Trump on social media, where he warned of possible escalation after accusing Iran of violating a ceasefire agreement involving maritime activity in the Strait of Hormuz. He also claimed that vessels linked to France and the United Kingdom had been targeted.
In his message, Trump declared, “No more Mr. Nice Guy,” and said that US representatives would be involved in upcoming discussions scheduled for Monday. He further warned that unless Iran accepts what he described as a “fair and reasonable deal,” the United States could “knock out every single power plant, and every single bridge, in Iran."
In comments made during a televised interview on Sunday, the US envoy Mike Waltz argued that all options remain open in the event of a further escalation involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. He stated that American forces would be capable of striking Iranian infrastructure with relative ease, while also asserting that Iran’s air defense systems have been significantly weakened.
When questioned about whether threatening strikes on civilian infrastructure such as power plants and bridges could breach international legal standards, he acknowledged that such actions would represent “an escalatory ladder.” However, he strongly dismissed arguments labeling the idea a “war crime,” calling those critiques “irresponsible,” and drawing historical comparisons to past global conflicts.
He also accused Iranian authorities of deliberately blurring distinctions between civilian and military infrastructure, alleging that weapons and military equipment are being concealed in populated areas, including schools and hospitals.
The remarks followed statements attributed to Trump on social media, where he warned of possible escalation after accusing Iran of violating a ceasefire agreement involving maritime activity in the Strait of Hormuz. He also claimed that vessels linked to France and the United Kingdom had been targeted.
In his message, Trump declared, “No more Mr. Nice Guy,” and said that US representatives would be involved in upcoming discussions scheduled for Monday. He further warned that unless Iran accepts what he described as a “fair and reasonable deal,” the United States could “knock out every single power plant, and every single bridge, in Iran."
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