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France Extends Fuel Relief Amid Rising Energy Costs, Regional Tensions
(MENAFN) France will extend its fuel price relief measures into May as energy costs continue to rise due to tensions in the Middle East, according to Economy Minister Roland Lescure.
Speaking to a media outlet on Tuesday, Lescure confirmed that the support measures introduced in April will continue into May.
“We had support measures in April and we will continue them in May,” Lescure said.
He added that Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu is expected to announce further details later in the day regarding additional assistance measures.
Lecornu had previously said on Friday that the government was preparing a new support package for May aimed at sectors most affected by rising fuel prices, including farmers, fishermen, and road transport operators.
The government has already announced around €130 million (≈ $141 million) in support spending to address the fuel price surge. This includes €70 million (≈ $76.3 million) for transporters, fishermen, and farmers, and €60 million (≈ $65.4 million) in energy vouchers.
Lescure also pointed to wider economic pressures, noting a €3.6 billion (≈ $3.92 billion) increase in debt servicing costs driven by higher interest rates.
In this context, the government has slightly revised its 2026 growth forecast downward from 1% to 0.9%.
Officials also suggested that additional savings measures ranging between €4 billion–€6 billion (≈ $4.36 billion–$6.54 billion) could be discussed in an upcoming public finance meeting.
Speaking to a media outlet on Tuesday, Lescure confirmed that the support measures introduced in April will continue into May.
“We had support measures in April and we will continue them in May,” Lescure said.
He added that Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu is expected to announce further details later in the day regarding additional assistance measures.
Lecornu had previously said on Friday that the government was preparing a new support package for May aimed at sectors most affected by rising fuel prices, including farmers, fishermen, and road transport operators.
The government has already announced around €130 million (≈ $141 million) in support spending to address the fuel price surge. This includes €70 million (≈ $76.3 million) for transporters, fishermen, and farmers, and €60 million (≈ $65.4 million) in energy vouchers.
Lescure also pointed to wider economic pressures, noting a €3.6 billion (≈ $3.92 billion) increase in debt servicing costs driven by higher interest rates.
In this context, the government has slightly revised its 2026 growth forecast downward from 1% to 0.9%.
Officials also suggested that additional savings measures ranging between €4 billion–€6 billion (≈ $4.36 billion–$6.54 billion) could be discussed in an upcoming public finance meeting.
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