Tashkent To Host 2027 World Para Athletics Championships

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) The World Para Athletics (WPA) has confirmed Tashkent as the host city for the 2027 World Para Athletics Championships, marking the first time the prestigious event will be staged in Uzbekistan and Central Asia.

The announcement was made by World Para Athletics (WPA), confirming that the world's largest single Para sport event will take place at the Olympic City Main Stadium in June 2027.

Tashkent 2027 will be the 13th edition of the World Para Athletics Championships and the fifth time the event is hosted in Asia, following Doha 2015, Dubai 2019, Kobe 2024, and New Delhi 2025, the International Paralympic Committee said in a release on Tuesday.

With an expected participation of around 1,300 athletes from more than 100 nations, the championships are set to become the largest international Para sport event ever hosted in the country.

While the final number of events is yet to be confirmed, the programme will include at least 164 events, aligned with the Paralympic Games programme, with the possibility of additional events.

Paul Fitzgerald, Head of World Para Athletics, welcomed the announcement, highlighting the significance of the event for both the nation and the region.“We are delighted to announce that the 2027 World Para Athletics Championships will take place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. This will be the largest international Para-sport event ever to take place in the nation, opening doors for massive opportunities to grow our sport, our fan base, and to impact society's perception of persons with disabilities in Central Asia,” he said

Fitzgerald also praised Uzbekistan's recent progress in Para-athletics.“Over the past few years, Uzbekistan has established themselves as an emerging Asian nation in Para athletics. Their athletes have shown increasing results at World Championships and Paralympics, reflecting the efforts of the National Paralympic Committee of Uzbekistan in developing facilities and investing in sport. We are confident the upcoming World Championships will leave a legacy not only in the country but across the region.”

“We are pleased to welcome talented athletes and future champions. This is a special opportunity to demonstrate our country's hospitality and commitment to sport”, said Dr. Mukhtorkhon Tashkhodjaev, Chairman of NPC Uzbekistan.

The most recent edition of the World Para Athletics Championships was held in New Delhi, India, where more than 1,000 athletes from over 100 nations competed in 186 medal events.

Brazil topped the medals table with 44 medals, including 15 gold, 20 silver, and nine bronze. China, with 52 medals, including 13 gold, ended second, while Uzbekistan finished inside the top 15 with five gold medals.