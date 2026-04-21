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EY’s global launch of agentic AI in Assurance to redefine audit experience for MENA clients
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Riyadh, KSA – 20 April 2026: The EY organization announced the global roll-out of enterprise-scale agentic AI in Assurance, marking a fundamental shift toward AI-transformed audits. These new releases, alongside a modernized audit approach, are part of a multibillion-dollar commitment to audit quality, technology and people, which will continue as part of the EY ‘All in’ global strategy.
EY is directly embedding a new multi-agent framework, integrated with Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Foundry and Microsoft Fabric, into EY Canvas — the single, global Assurance technology platform that processes more than 1.4 trillion lines of journal entry data per year. Encompassing the daily workflows of 130,000 Assurance professionals across 160,000 audit engagements and more than 150 countries and territories, these capabilities will help audit teams orchestrate complex tasks, processes and technologies, and address risks more dynamically, while accessing continuously updated auditing and accounting guidance — at unprecedented scale and speed.
The MENA region will see the new framework embedded across Assurance services, impacting over 10,000 audit engagements throughout 14 countries.
This overall agentic integration immediately embeds AI in all phases of the audit globally through the EY Canvas platform. This follows a sustained period of extensive and successful testing and piloting. It is expected to support all end-to-end audit activities by 2028.
Khurram Mian, EY MENA Assurance Leader, says:
“As data ecosystems expand and AI introduces new layers of intricacies, the need for trust, transparency and insight has never been greater. EY’s human‑led, AI‑powered audit of the future demonstrates how advanced technology, guided by professional judgment, can deliver deeper insight, greater value and increased confidence for clients and stakeholders. Accelerated by continued investment under the ‘All in’ strategy, we are helping organizations implement AI responsibly and at scale. This roll-out reflects our commitment across the MENA region to redefining the value of audit in an AI era—setting new standards for the profession while fostering a culture of continuous learning that keeps both our people and our clients ahead of change.”
This technology is underpinned by a modern approach for EY auditors, which will reduce administrative burden for clients, improve risk assessments, and maintain the fundamental role of human judgment, skepticism and insight. This will tailor workflows to engagements, further strengthen quality, streamline processes, provide additional insights, drive confidence and improve the audit experience for EY clients and people.
Powering responsible AI at scale
The deployment is underpinned by the EY organization’s strategic alliances, particularly with Microsoft, whose cloud and AI technologies are deeply integrated into the EY technology platform. The multi-agent framework embedded in EY Canvas is built on Microsoft Foundry, Fabric, and Azure.
EY is part of the inaugural class of the Frontier Firm AI Initiative, a collaboration between Microsoft and The Harvard Digital Data Design Institute, and one of only 14 participating organizations recognized for deploying advanced AI at scale.
Nabil Ghodhbane, EY MENA Assurance Digital Transformation Partner, says:
“As AI reshapes business models and risk profiles, trust and confidence must evolve at the same pace. EY’s modernized audit methodology and streamlined processes provide deeper insight and greater relevance, addressing the growing complexity of audits in the AI era. By embedding Agentic AI at scale across our audits, we are enhancing human judgment while placing our people experience and client value at the core. These internally deployed capabilities form the foundation of an expanded assurance offering, spanning AI diagnostics, governance, risk management, and controls, helping organizations assess readiness, manage AI related risks, and strengthen accountability in an increasingly digital world.”
These new AI capabilities have been developed, tested and deployed in alignment with the EY organization’s nine principles of responsible AI, and they come as EY deepens its commitment in this important area by joining the Stanford University Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence Industrial Affiliates Program.
In addition to its significant investment in technology, EY has built a global training program to further upskill all global audit and technology risk professionals this year. The structured program will include immersive and in-person learning and will be continuously updated in line with developments in regulation, technology and methodology, reinforcing EY’s commitment to ensuring AI strengthens human judgment, capability, and professional excellence rather than replacing it.
EY is directly embedding a new multi-agent framework, integrated with Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Foundry and Microsoft Fabric, into EY Canvas — the single, global Assurance technology platform that processes more than 1.4 trillion lines of journal entry data per year. Encompassing the daily workflows of 130,000 Assurance professionals across 160,000 audit engagements and more than 150 countries and territories, these capabilities will help audit teams orchestrate complex tasks, processes and technologies, and address risks more dynamically, while accessing continuously updated auditing and accounting guidance — at unprecedented scale and speed.
The MENA region will see the new framework embedded across Assurance services, impacting over 10,000 audit engagements throughout 14 countries.
This overall agentic integration immediately embeds AI in all phases of the audit globally through the EY Canvas platform. This follows a sustained period of extensive and successful testing and piloting. It is expected to support all end-to-end audit activities by 2028.
Khurram Mian, EY MENA Assurance Leader, says:
“As data ecosystems expand and AI introduces new layers of intricacies, the need for trust, transparency and insight has never been greater. EY’s human‑led, AI‑powered audit of the future demonstrates how advanced technology, guided by professional judgment, can deliver deeper insight, greater value and increased confidence for clients and stakeholders. Accelerated by continued investment under the ‘All in’ strategy, we are helping organizations implement AI responsibly and at scale. This roll-out reflects our commitment across the MENA region to redefining the value of audit in an AI era—setting new standards for the profession while fostering a culture of continuous learning that keeps both our people and our clients ahead of change.”
This technology is underpinned by a modern approach for EY auditors, which will reduce administrative burden for clients, improve risk assessments, and maintain the fundamental role of human judgment, skepticism and insight. This will tailor workflows to engagements, further strengthen quality, streamline processes, provide additional insights, drive confidence and improve the audit experience for EY clients and people.
Powering responsible AI at scale
The deployment is underpinned by the EY organization’s strategic alliances, particularly with Microsoft, whose cloud and AI technologies are deeply integrated into the EY technology platform. The multi-agent framework embedded in EY Canvas is built on Microsoft Foundry, Fabric, and Azure.
EY is part of the inaugural class of the Frontier Firm AI Initiative, a collaboration between Microsoft and The Harvard Digital Data Design Institute, and one of only 14 participating organizations recognized for deploying advanced AI at scale.
Nabil Ghodhbane, EY MENA Assurance Digital Transformation Partner, says:
“As AI reshapes business models and risk profiles, trust and confidence must evolve at the same pace. EY’s modernized audit methodology and streamlined processes provide deeper insight and greater relevance, addressing the growing complexity of audits in the AI era. By embedding Agentic AI at scale across our audits, we are enhancing human judgment while placing our people experience and client value at the core. These internally deployed capabilities form the foundation of an expanded assurance offering, spanning AI diagnostics, governance, risk management, and controls, helping organizations assess readiness, manage AI related risks, and strengthen accountability in an increasingly digital world.”
These new AI capabilities have been developed, tested and deployed in alignment with the EY organization’s nine principles of responsible AI, and they come as EY deepens its commitment in this important area by joining the Stanford University Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence Industrial Affiliates Program.
In addition to its significant investment in technology, EY has built a global training program to further upskill all global audit and technology risk professionals this year. The structured program will include immersive and in-person learning and will be continuously updated in line with developments in regulation, technology and methodology, reinforcing EY’s commitment to ensuring AI strengthens human judgment, capability, and professional excellence rather than replacing it.
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