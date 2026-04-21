SSU Drones Strike Samara Oil Terminal, Which Processes Urals Crude For Export

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Sources within the SSU reported this to Ukrinform.

“At this station, high- and low-sulfur crude oil from various fields is blended to produce the Urals export grade. The facility is a key component of Russia's oil transportation infrastructure,” the source said.

According to preliminary data, SSU drones damaged five tanks, each with a capacity of 20,000 cubic meters, containing crude oil.

"Striking such key stations directly reduces the Russian Federation's ability to form export shipments of oil and fulfill contractual obligations. The balance of raw materials is disrupted, logistics and storage costs are rising, and there is a risk of supply disruptions. As a result, Russia is receiving less and less revenue from oil sales, which it could otherwise direct toward the war against Ukraine,” the source reported.

Military intelligence conducts series of raids, clears Russian positions in Zaporizhzhia region

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of April 16, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 16 enemy targets, including anti-aircraft missile systems, an Iskander mobile short-range ballistic missile system, and oil depots.

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