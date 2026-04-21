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Armenian PM Accuses His Opponent Karapetyan And Others Of Being 'Foreign Agents'

Armenian PM Accuses His Opponent Karapetyan And Others Of Being 'Foreign Agents'


2026-04-21 07:06:06
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Nikol Pashinyan has appeared to accuse his opponent, detained Russian–Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan, of links to foreign influence, stating that authorities have compiled a“thick file” on individuals allegedly acting in line with external agendas, AzerNEWS reports.

Pashinyan cited“assessment and data obtained” by state agencies, claiming that a number of individuals were operating as “foreign agents” in Armenia.

He further noted that he maintains a list of such individuals and clarified that his remarks primarily concern political figures.

“If those people are still at large, it means they have not yet crossed the line into espionage, but they are acting within that logic. Some individuals are very close to that line, walking along its edge. Once they cross it, there will be a response,” Pashinyan said.

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AzerNews

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