Unitil Schedules First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release And Conference Call
The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the Company's Investors page at. Interested parties may access dial information for the call by registering via web link here. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the website at.
About Unitil Corporation
Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering electricity and natural gas in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil's operating utilities serve approximately 110,000 electric customers and 105,000 natural gas customers. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement please visit.
For more information please contact:
Christopher Goulding – Investor Relations
Phone: 603-773-6466
Email:...
Amanda Vicinanzo – External Affairs
Phone: 603-691-7784
Email:...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment