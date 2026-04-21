Bitget Lists Bitget BTC (BGBTC) For Spot Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced the addition of Bitget BTC (BGBTC) for spot trading. Trading for the BGBTC/USDT pair opens on April 21, 2026, 10:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from April 22, 2026, 10:00 (UTC).

Bitget BTC is a wrapped asset pegged 1:1 to native Bitcoin, designed to provide holders with a secure and transparent method for generating daily on-chain rewards. By holding the asset, users automatically earn DeFi yields through a streamlined process that eliminates the complexities of manual staking or technical management. This protocol further enhances capital efficiency by allowing BGBTC to be used as collateral, unlocking liquidity for broader trading and financial activities within the ecosystem. Ultimately, the solution merges Bitcoin's store-of-value properties with active utility, offering a comprehensive way to grow asset value through a balance of consistent yields and flexible market participation.

Bitget's Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget's listing highlights a different tier of assets-projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX offers both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of Bitget BTC (BGBTC) further enhances these opportunities, reinforcing Bitget's role in bridging the gap between static Bitcoin holdings and active yield generation through a liquid, secure, and transparently backed asset.

For more details on Bitget BTC (BGBTC), visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGPTM. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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