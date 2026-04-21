DIFC Art Nights 21St Edition Returns With A Film Showcase Alongside Global Art Installations

In a dynamic celebration of global creativity, art and culture, DIFC Art Nights returns, showcasing the talented works of established and emerging artists. DIFC's evolving art experiences reinforce its position as a vibrant destination where visitors can experience Dubai through one gate.







Taking place from Thursday 23 April to Sunday 26 April 2026 in DIFC's Gate Village, the event centres around a stunning display of visual art, will host thought-provoking panel discussions, cinematic screenings of short films presented by Cineolio and its founder Nawaf Al Janahi, showcasing five films daily. The programme adds a dynamic cinematic dimension to DIFC Art Nights that enhances the overall cultural experience, alongside art exhibitions, complimentary creative workshops, culinary art activations and live entertainment. Creative highlights: Art enthusiasts and visitors will encounter captivating visual art throughout Gate Village. A bold free-standing acrylic on metal sculpture by Domingo Zapata will take centre stage, showcasing a striking fusion of pop art and neo-expressionism. Complementing the visual programme, attendees of all ages can participate in complimentary creative workshops with Dubai International Art Center and enjoy live art activations, including an interactive doodle art piece by Nour Bazerbashi. Adding a distinct musical element opening night, three emerging child pianists will perform live on 23 April, with performances featuring local talents including Abdulla Makki and Ameera Al Ali and Hadi Kotaich. Live art will also be presented by Ayman Mohammed, bringing an expressive, real-time artistic performance element to the event. Panel discussions: Christie's and Dubai Culture will host a panel discussion on the opening night, 23 April at 7pm, titled The Next Generation of Collectors. The session will be moderated by Meagan Kelly Horsman, Managing Director of Christie's Middle East, and will feature Khalil Abdulwahid, Fine Art Director at Dubai Culture & Arts Authority; Sylvain Gaillard, Middle East Director at Opera Gallery Group; and Ghaith Abdulla, specialist, writer and cultural practitioner, who will explore evolving collector behaviour and the future of art patronage. At 8pm, Electronic and Emerging Art Conference: ISEA2026, managed by Dubai Culture, will spotlight the future of digital and immersive art. Moderated by Valerie Herring, Communications and Partner Manager, ISEA, Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, the session brings together Saleh Shukri Al Braik, Director of Marketing and Communication Department at Dubai Culture & Arts Authority; Peter Chathanakone, Academic and Artistic Chair of ISEA2026 Dubai and Assistant Dean of Student Affairs at CACE; Isaac Sullivan, Isaac Sullivan, Chair of Art and Digital Media, College of Arts and Creative Enterprises, Zayed University; and Anna Lebedeva, Managing Director of Theatre of Digital Art (TODA), to explore how technology is shaping new creative experiences and artistic expression. Home to the UAE's largest public art collection, including the stunning DIFC Sculpture Park, DIFC has cemented its status as an easily accessible world-class open-air art gallery. The destination's long-term commitment to promoting arts through installations and facilitating thought-provoking conversations around culture, place it firmly at the centre of the global arts scene. This 21st edition of DIFC Art Nights is presented with the support of Dubai Culture, in partnership with Opera Gallery and hospitality partner Le Petit Beefbar Dubai. Running from 5pm to 10pm at Gate Village, DIFC, Art Nights offers a compelling programme for seasoned art enthusiasts and visitors. DIFC is easily accessible by Dubai Metro with the Financial Centre Metro Station a three-minute walk away and Salik parking is available across the district. When: 5pm until 10pm, Thursday 23 – Sunday 26 April

Where: Gate Village, DIFC

Admission: Free

Parking: Free parking available at Gate District 2 – GD2 (6pm-12am)