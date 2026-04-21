IMD Weather Update: Severe Heatwave Alert Issued For April-June Check Forecast

IMD Weather Update: IMD has issued serious warning. April to June 2026, many parts of India will see more heatwave days than usual. This includes North India, the Gangetic plains, Gujarat, Maharashtra, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

Experts have pointed out that regions like Vidarbha in Maharashtra, and states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, could see temperatures climb between 41 and 44 degrees Celsius during April and May. They expect heatwaves to occur more frequently in these areas, which could seriously affect people's health and daily lives. The IMD says the increased frequency of these heatwaves will pose a big challenge for both rural and urban areas.To deal with this intense heat, the IMD has beefed up its warning system. They are using WhatsApp groups, digital display boards, and government alert systems to get information to daily wage workers, street vendors, and farmers. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is also sending timely warnings to mobile phones through its Common Alert Protocol, helping people stay prepared.However, the IMD admits that these alerts don't always reach people in remote areas or places with poor network coverage. This makes traditional media and local organisations very important. The IMD chief gave an example from last year, where organisations of rickshaw pullers and domestic workers in Delhi played a key role in sharing weather updates.According to the IMD, while temperatures normally rise between April and June every year, the situation could be much more serious this time. The department is releasing detailed forecasts every week and every day so that local authorities and the public can prepare in advance.The forecast shows that the heatwave will also affect many parts of Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. Experts believe that if people don't take proper precautions, this summer could put a severe strain on public health, agriculture, and daily life.