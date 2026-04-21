Lucknow Horror: Father Kills 16-Year-Old Daughter Over Relationship Dumps Body After Pouring Acid

It's common for teenagers to fall in love. In such situations, parents should ideally guide them gently, not punish them. But in a horrifying case from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, a father murdered his own 16-year-old daughter just because she was in love. The victim, 16-year-old Vandana Chaubey, was strangled to death by her own father. To make sure no one could identify her, he then poured acid on her face and dumped her body on a roadside.

Vandana was in a relationship with a young man. When her father and family found out, they warned her to stay away from him and end the relationship. But when she refused to listen, her father decided to end her life instead.

A Brutal Murder by a Father in Lucknow

According to reports, Vandana had run away with her boyfriend last August. Since she was a minor, a police complaint was filed, and she was brought back home. The boy was sent to jail and spent three months there before being released in November. After his release, Vandana tried to contact him again.

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The teenager's actions had brought 'shame' to the family, which made her father, Vijaykumar Chaubey, extremely angry. Vijaykumar, who works as a bus driver at Lucknow University, had moved houses several times just to escape the local gossip. He tried to reason with his daughter many times, asking her to end the relationship. But when she refused, he planned to kill her.

Vijaykumar Chaubey planned the murder with his friend, Abdul Mannan. On April 13, they rented a car. They tricked Vandana into coming with them, telling her they were taking her to Rajasthan for an exorcism. They reached Barabanki at night and stopped the car in a deserted area. There, they strangled the girl and poured acid on her face to hide her identity. They had planned to throw her body into the nearby Sharda canal, but they got scared by the traffic on the road. So, they just dumped the body on the roadside and fled.

Later, on April 16, Chaubey himself filed a missing person's complaint for his daughter to cover his tracks. However, he was caught during police questioning. The police have now arrested both the father and his friend, Abdul Mannan.

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