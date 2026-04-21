Kazakhstanmongolia Trade Turnover Shows Strong Growth In 2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Mongolia increased by 7.7% in 2025, exceeding $130 million, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

The figures were announced during expanded-format talks between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh in Astana.

“Our trade and economic cooperation is showing tangible progress. Trade turnover is growing year by year. We plan to implement concrete industrial projects. Today, a Kazakhstan-Mongolia business forum is taking place in the capital with the participation of Mongolian companies. We fully support this initiative and express our gratitude for your support,” Tokayev said.

Khurelsukh, in turn, expressed confidence that his visit would further strengthen friendly relations and expand multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

He noted that Kazakhstan was the first Central Asian country to establish a strategic partnership with Mongolia.

“Our highest legislative bodies play an important role in strengthening mutual trust. Our economic ties have significant potential for dynamic growth. During your state visit to Mongolia in 2024, a Roadmap for boosting trade and economic cooperation for 2025-2027 was adopted. The goal has been set to increase trade turnover to $500 million,” he said.