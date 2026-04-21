DEEP Robotics Launches Water Utility Inspection Solution, Redefining The New Paradigm Of Water Sector Patrols

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HANGZHOU, China, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As embodied AI technology continues to develop and mature, quadruped robots have gradually penetrated diverse scenarios such as power inspection, emergency rescue, security patrols, and industrial operations, driving the upgrade of traditional operation models toward intelligence and unmanned systems. In the water sector as well, technological transformation is now bringing substantial breakthroughs. Recently, DEEP Robotics released its quadruped robot water utility inspection solution, covering full-scenario intelligent inspection of electrical systems, instrumentation, equipment, operations, and security at water treatment plants, providing a new pathway for safe, stable operation and digital transformation of water facilities.









DEEP Robotics Lynx M20 Conducting Routine Inspection at a Water Treatment Plant

Addressing Water Sector Pain Points and Building an Intelligent Inspection Solution

Currently, water plant inspections are primarily manual, leading not only to low efficiency and inconsistent inspection quality-prone to missed detections and errors-but also to poor continuity and safety hazards under extreme weather or harmful environmental conditions. As water management authorities continuously raise requirements for operational efficiency, traditional methods can no longer meet demands, creating an urgent need for intelligent and automated technologies to drive digital transformation in the industry.

Targeting these pain points, DEEP Robotics, a leader in embodied AI industry applications, has partnered with water sector partner WeiPaiGe to launch a dedicated quadruped robot water utility inspection solution. This solution adopts an "All-In-One" integrated approach, seamlessly combining the robot body, dual-sensor PTZ camera, gas detector, multi-channel audio pickup, robotic arm, and other key modules via ROS and bus communication technology, achieving efficient collaboration and integrated operation among all components.





DEEP Robotics Lynx M20 Performing Knob Recognition in a Control Room

In equipment inspection scenarios, the Lynx M20 focuses on key areas such as water tanks and chemical dosing rooms. It can intelligently identify anomalies like floating debris on water surfaces, alum floc conditions, and blocked passages. It also comprehensively detects metering pump operating status, valve open/close positions, floor liquid accumulation, and pipeline crystallization, ensuring stable operation of core water treatment equipment.

In operations and security inspection scenarios, the Lynx M20 provides 24/7 full-area patrol and surveillance, continuously monitoring public areas and critical passages of the plant. It identifies potential hazards in real time, such as area flooding, equipment corrosion, abnormal high temperatures, smoke, and fire, strengthening the plant's safety protection capabilities.

All inspection data is transmitted in real time to the central control management platform, supporting professional display, real-time monitoring, remote control, status queries, task management, and automatic generation of inspection reports. This forms a complete "monitoring-identification-alert-response-archiving" management closed loop, making water utility operations more intelligent, efficient, and traceable.

Core Advantages: Building New Barriers for Water Utility Inspection

Built on DEEP Robotics' reliable hardware foundation, the quadruped robot water utility inspection solution demonstrates four core advantages:

All-time, full-area coverage: By deploying intelligent inspection robots, water plants can achieve 24/7 uninterrupted autonomous inspection both indoors and outdoors, enhancing facility safety and digital operational levels.High environmental robustness: It enables continuous operation in harsh weather or hazardous areas, reducing personal safety risks for personnel.Reinforcement learning for continuous improvement: The robot, powered by sensors and intelligent algorithms, can continuously improve model accuracy under the "guidance" of workers, steadily enhancing system robustness.High operational consistency: Recognition of similar items and anomalies remains consistent across different times and areas, unaffected by environmental conditions, human mood, or other factors.

The launch of DEEP Robotics' water utility inspection solution represents not only a deep deployment of embodied AI in the water sector but also a significant practice of integrating embodied intelligence with traditional facility operations. This solution not only accelerates the intelligent inspection process in the water industry but also sets a new benchmark for the digital transformation of water enterprises.

This application in the water scenario is another example of how DEEP Robotics empowers industrial digital upgrades with embodied intelligent robots. From smart power solutions to police reconnaissance solutions, from emergency firefighting solutions to industrial park security patrol solutions, DEEP Robotics has developed a series of scalable, replicable scenario-specific solutions.

Moving forward, DEEP Robotics will continue to define products by scenarios and empower industries with technology, continuously expanding the application boundaries of robots in more industry scenarios. With more mature embodied intelligent products and more comprehensive scenario solutions, it will help thousands of industries accelerate their journey toward an unmanned, intelligent, and digital new era.

Company: DEEP Robotics

Contact: Vivian Chen

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