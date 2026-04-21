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More than 800 St. George's University Students Secure US Residencies in 2026 Match
(MENAFN- Seven Media) April 16, 2026 -- St. George's University School of Medicine announced recently that more than 800 students and graduates have secured residency positions across the United States so far in this year's Match cycle1.
Students matched into 23 specialties across 42 states and the District of Columbia, with additional graduates expected to secure placements in the coming weeks as the Match process continues.
"Match Day is a pivotal milestone at the start of a doctor's career," said Dr. Marios Loukas, President of St. George’s University and dean of the School of Medicine. "On behalf of the entire SGU community, I congratulate this remarkable class of medical students on their success. We are proud to see them take the next step in their journey to serve patients and communities."
Graduates will begin residency training in a wide range of specialties, including highly competitive fields such as surgery to neurology, as well as essential primary care disciplines like pediatrics, emergency medicine and family medicine. Many will return to their home states and communities to begin their medical careers.
Among them is Hasan Al Ali, a long-term resident of Dubai who was born in Iraq. Hasan – in his fourth year of SGU’s five-year MD track – has secured a Categorical General Surgery position at University of Central Florida HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
His achievement reflects the growing presence of globally trained medical graduates contributing to the US healthcare system. Reflecting on his Match Day experience, he said, “This journey has been challenging, but incredibly rewarding, and I am deeply grateful for the support and mentorship that made this possible. I look forward to beginning this next chapter in my training and I am proud to be taking the first step towards becoming a surgeon.”
For the past twelve years, St. George's University has been the largest provider of new doctors to the US healthcare system2. Approximately two-thirds of SGU School of Medicine graduates enter primary care specialties, and a significant number go on to practice in medically underserved areas.
"St. George's University graduates have been meeting the medical needs of communities across the United States for decades," Dr. Loukas said. "We look forward to the meaningful impact this newest class of SGU-trained physicians will make in the years ahead."
Students matched into 23 specialties across 42 states and the District of Columbia, with additional graduates expected to secure placements in the coming weeks as the Match process continues.
"Match Day is a pivotal milestone at the start of a doctor's career," said Dr. Marios Loukas, President of St. George’s University and dean of the School of Medicine. "On behalf of the entire SGU community, I congratulate this remarkable class of medical students on their success. We are proud to see them take the next step in their journey to serve patients and communities."
Graduates will begin residency training in a wide range of specialties, including highly competitive fields such as surgery to neurology, as well as essential primary care disciplines like pediatrics, emergency medicine and family medicine. Many will return to their home states and communities to begin their medical careers.
Among them is Hasan Al Ali, a long-term resident of Dubai who was born in Iraq. Hasan – in his fourth year of SGU’s five-year MD track – has secured a Categorical General Surgery position at University of Central Florida HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
His achievement reflects the growing presence of globally trained medical graduates contributing to the US healthcare system. Reflecting on his Match Day experience, he said, “This journey has been challenging, but incredibly rewarding, and I am deeply grateful for the support and mentorship that made this possible. I look forward to beginning this next chapter in my training and I am proud to be taking the first step towards becoming a surgeon.”
For the past twelve years, St. George's University has been the largest provider of new doctors to the US healthcare system2. Approximately two-thirds of SGU School of Medicine graduates enter primary care specialties, and a significant number go on to practice in medically underserved areas.
"St. George's University graduates have been meeting the medical needs of communities across the United States for decades," Dr. Loukas said. "We look forward to the meaningful impact this newest class of SGU-trained physicians will make in the years ahead."
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