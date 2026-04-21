Asia-Pacific Social Commerce Market Databook 2026: Creator Commerce Becomes Structured And Operational

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering. The Asia Pacific social commerce market is poised for significant growth, with expectations to increase by an annual rate of 8.2% and reach USD 4.90 trillion by 2026. The market witnessed strong expansion from 2022 to 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%, and is projected to continue its upward trajectory with a forecasted CAGR of 7.2% from 2026 to 2031. By 2031, the sector is anticipated to expand from its 2025 valuation of USD 4.53 trillion to approximately USD 6.92 trillion. Key Trends and Drivers

The shift in social commerce from product discovery to in-feed transactions is apparent. Thailand's YouTube incorporated Lazada as a shopping partner, displaying items via AI when mentioned in videos. In Singapore, TikTok Shop's creator event underscored the importance of livestream and short-form commerce as regular selling formats.

Efforts to streamline discovery, explanation, and purchasing processes are underway, especially in regions needing demonstration and creator endorsement before buying, evident in YouTube's regional creator examples from Indonesia and Vietnam. Merchants are increasingly incorporating short video and live sessions into their daily merchandising for categories like beauty, fashion, home, and hobbies, moving towards a model that relies on product-tagged content and live-selling formats. Creator Commerce as a Sales Channel

Creator commerce is becoming more structured and operational. In India, YouTube's shopping affiliate program with Nykaa and Purplle expanded, and Singapore's TikTok plans for a seller-host network through its LIVE Host Academy.

There is an emphasis on making creator commerce measurable and scalable. TikTok's 2025 ASEAN program aims to equip MSMEs with skills in e-commerce and live selling. A structured creator-commerce ecosystem will emerge, with host networks and creator agencies becoming common. This means a closer alignment with trade marketing for brands. Marketplace Infrastructure Integration

Partnerships between content platforms and commerce infrastructure are strengthening. Japan's Rakuten Ichiba has partnered with Google for seamless transitions from YouTube to Rakuten, while Alibaba and Xiaohongshu have developed a shopping connection in China. Platforms like Douyin and Tencent are facilitating exporters' transitions into domestic markets, further integrating commerce with content. Trust and Compliance

Regulatory oversight is becoming integral to market design. Indonesia has imposed conditions on TikTok's Tokopedia acquisition, demanding open payment methods and logistics. Platforms are responding by enhancing operating controls, as seen with TikTok Shop Malaysia's proactive approach to seller screening and governance. Competitive Landscape Competition will intensify, especially with large platforms focusing on creator networks, merchant onboarding, and fulfilment. Noteworthy partnerships include YouTube's alliances with marketplace leaders like Lazada, pointing towards a convergence of video platforms and transactional activities. Current Market State The Asia Pacific social commerce sector is highly competitive, with no single model leading the region. China's competition highlights the interplay between content-driven platforms and commerce giants, shown by Alibaba's partnership with Xiaohongshu. Major Players and Market Dynamics Core players include TikTok Shop, Shopee, Lazada, Douyin, Taobao/Tmall, and Xiaohongshu, while YouTube Shopping is disrupting through strategic partnerships. This shift emphasizes video platforms as more than just traffic sources. Key Developments Recent movements include partnerships and consolidation. TikTok's acquisition of Tokopedia in Indonesia continues to resonate under regulatory conditions. Similarly, Google/YouTube's collaborations with Rakuten and Lazada signify commerce incumbents' willingness to partner with media platforms. This report offers a comprehensive, data-driven analysis of the social commerce sector in Asia Pacific, detailing market opportunities and risks within various retail categories. Featuring over 50 KPIs, it provides a thorough understanding of market dynamics, size, and forecasts through 2031. The research methodology is based on industry best practices and offers an unbiased, detailed view of emerging business opportunities. Reasons to Buy

Strategic Insights: Discover the industry's future direction and innovation strategies employed by key players to capture market share.

Comprehensive Market Understanding: Gain a deep insight into social commerce market dynamics, key drivers, and trends in the Asia-Pacific region.

Value and Volume KPIs: Develop an accurate understanding of market dynamics with value and volume key performance indicators.

Benefit from detailed regional analysis that supports strategic decision-making.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the competitive dynamics within the Asia Pacific social commerce sector.

Market Share Strategies: Fine-tune targeting strategies in social commerce by recognizing growth categories and potential risks unique to the Asia Pacific market. Consumer Behavior Analysis: Increase ROI by understanding evolving consumer behaviors and retail spending dynamics in social commerce. Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 923 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.9 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $6.92 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

Companies Featured



Facebook

TikTok

Instagram

eBay Australia

JB Hi-Fi

BuyersCircle

Daraz

ShopUp

AjkerDeal

Evaly

Douyin Live Shopping

Taobao Live

Kuaishou

Pinduoduo

Taobao Marketplace

Meesho

Shopsy

Twitter

YouTube

Chilibeli

Aplikasi Super

Line

Linktree

Flip Fit

PG Mall

TikTok Seller

Resellee

cafe24 corp.

Shopee

Carousell

Mdada

TMON

Zigbang

Wemakeprice

Kkday

LinkBy Zalo

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Asia-Pacific Social Commerce Market

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