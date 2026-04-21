Kering: 2025 Universal Registration Document Available

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release_2025 Universal Registration Document available_04 21 26

PRESS RELEASE

April 21, 2026

2025 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT AVAILABLE

The Kering 2025 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, under reference number D.26-0266. The document is publicly available under the current regulatory conditions and can be accessed on Kering's website at , in both French and English, within the Finance / Regulated Information ' section. It is also available on the AMF website at in French.

The Universal Registration Document includes the annual financial report, the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance, the sustainability statements, the internal control and risk management procedures implemented by the Company, information related to Statutory Auditors' remuneration as well as the reports from the Statutory Auditors.

About Kering

Kering is a global, family-led luxury group, home to people whose passion and expertise nurture creative Houses across couture and ready-to-wear, leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and beauty: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear. Inspired by their creative heritage, Kering Houses design and craft exceptional products and experiences that reflect the Group's commitment to excellence, sustainability and culture. This vision is expressed in our signature: Creativity is our Legacy. In 2025, Kering employed 44,000 people and generated revenue of €14.7 billion.

Contacts

Press Emilie Gargatte +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20 ... Pénélope Linage +33 (0)6 76 09 42 10 ... Analysts/investors Philippine de Schonen +33 (0)6 13 45 68 39 ... Victoria Gerard +33 (0)6 79 39 85 16 ...

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Press release_2025 Universal Registration Document available_04 21 26