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Trump Warns Recovery of Iran Uranium Will Take Long, Difficult Effort
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Monday that retrieving Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile will take a “long and difficult process,” amid ongoing tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear program.
Referring to earlier military action, Trump described “Operation Midnight Hammer” as having caused “a complete and total obliteration of the Nuclear Dust sites in Iran,” reiterating his long-standing claim that US strikes in June 2025 destroyed Iran’s nuclear capabilities. He also referred to the remaining uranium stockpile as “dust.”
“Therefore, digging it out will be a long and difficult process,” he added.
The remarks come ahead of possible high-level negotiations in Pakistan involving US and Iranian representatives. Trump said on Sunday that US officials would travel to Islamabad for talks, although Iran has not confirmed its participation and has demanded the lifting of the US blockade on the Strait of Hormuz as a condition for engagement.
Pakistan previously hosted direct US-Iran talks in April, marking the first high-level contact between the two countries since diplomatic relations were severed in 1979. However, those discussions ended without any agreement.
Referring to earlier military action, Trump described “Operation Midnight Hammer” as having caused “a complete and total obliteration of the Nuclear Dust sites in Iran,” reiterating his long-standing claim that US strikes in June 2025 destroyed Iran’s nuclear capabilities. He also referred to the remaining uranium stockpile as “dust.”
“Therefore, digging it out will be a long and difficult process,” he added.
The remarks come ahead of possible high-level negotiations in Pakistan involving US and Iranian representatives. Trump said on Sunday that US officials would travel to Islamabad for talks, although Iran has not confirmed its participation and has demanded the lifting of the US blockade on the Strait of Hormuz as a condition for engagement.
Pakistan previously hosted direct US-Iran talks in April, marking the first high-level contact between the two countries since diplomatic relations were severed in 1979. However, those discussions ended without any agreement.
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