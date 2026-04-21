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Two Teens Murdered, Five Harmed in Shooting at North Carolina Park
(MENAFN) Two teenagers were killed and five others injured on Monday after a fight escalated into gunfire at a public park in Winston-Salem in the US state of North Carolina, according to authorities and local reports.
Police said they were initially responding to reports of a physical altercation near a park adjacent to a middle school when they received updates that shots had been fired and multiple people had been struck.
Officers later found a 17-year-old identified as Erubey Romero Medina in a nearby parking lot with a gunshot wound. Inside the park, they discovered 16-year-old Daniel Jimenez Millian, who had also been shot. Both teenagers were pronounced dead at the scene.
Five additional teenagers, aged between 14 and 19, were injured in the incident. Officials said their conditions ranged from serious to minor, and the group included four girls and one boy, though their identities have not been released.
Authorities are still working to determine the exact sequence of events and each individual’s role in the confrontation. Early indications suggest that some of those injured may have been involved in the shooting.
No arrests had been made at the time of reporting, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Police said they were initially responding to reports of a physical altercation near a park adjacent to a middle school when they received updates that shots had been fired and multiple people had been struck.
Officers later found a 17-year-old identified as Erubey Romero Medina in a nearby parking lot with a gunshot wound. Inside the park, they discovered 16-year-old Daniel Jimenez Millian, who had also been shot. Both teenagers were pronounced dead at the scene.
Five additional teenagers, aged between 14 and 19, were injured in the incident. Officials said their conditions ranged from serious to minor, and the group included four girls and one boy, though their identities have not been released.
Authorities are still working to determine the exact sequence of events and each individual’s role in the confrontation. Early indications suggest that some of those injured may have been involved in the shooting.
No arrests had been made at the time of reporting, and the investigation remains ongoing.
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