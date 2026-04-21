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Tokyo Stocks Close Tuesday with Mixed Results
(MENAFN) Tokyo's equity markets closed on a split note Tuesday, as a tech-driven surge propelled the Nikkei to fresh gains while broader market sentiment stayed fragile under the shadow of unresolved U.S.-Iran peace negotiations.
The benchmark 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average climbed 524.28 points — a gain of 0.89 percent — to settle at 59,349.17, buoyed by strong advances in heavyweight technology stocks that mirrored positive momentum among select U.S. counterparts.
The wider Topix index, however, told a different story, slipping 6.64 points, or 0.18 percent, to close at 3,770.38 — reflecting lingering weakness across several market segments that kept the index anchored near Monday's closing levels before ultimately edging into negative territory.
On Tokyo's top-tier Prime Market, nonferrous metals and information and communication stocks led the charge as the session's standout performers. Conversely, transportation equipment and banking shares bore the brunt of selling pressure, emerging as the day's most significant laggards.
Analysts noted the market's divergence underscored investor unease, with the broader Topix unable to sustain the tech-fueled optimism that lifted the Nikkei, as caution over the uncertain trajectory of Washington-Tehran diplomatic talks continued to weigh on risk appetite across global markets.
The benchmark 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average climbed 524.28 points — a gain of 0.89 percent — to settle at 59,349.17, buoyed by strong advances in heavyweight technology stocks that mirrored positive momentum among select U.S. counterparts.
The wider Topix index, however, told a different story, slipping 6.64 points, or 0.18 percent, to close at 3,770.38 — reflecting lingering weakness across several market segments that kept the index anchored near Monday's closing levels before ultimately edging into negative territory.
On Tokyo's top-tier Prime Market, nonferrous metals and information and communication stocks led the charge as the session's standout performers. Conversely, transportation equipment and banking shares bore the brunt of selling pressure, emerging as the day's most significant laggards.
Analysts noted the market's divergence underscored investor unease, with the broader Topix unable to sustain the tech-fueled optimism that lifted the Nikkei, as caution over the uncertain trajectory of Washington-Tehran diplomatic talks continued to weigh on risk appetite across global markets.
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