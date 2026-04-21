New Group Of Ex-Idps Returns Home To Girmizi Bazar Settlement In Azerbaijan's Khojavend
The group, relocated to Girmizi Bazar, consists of families who had temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.
At this stage, 17 families, comprising 74 people, have been relocated to the settlement.
The former IDPs returning to the native land thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.
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