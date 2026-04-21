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New Group Of Ex-Idps Returns Home To Girmizi Bazar Settlement In Azerbaijan's Khojavend

New Group Of Ex-Idps Returns Home To Girmizi Bazar Settlement In Azerbaijan's Khojavend


2026-04-21 05:05:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHOJAVEND, Azerbaijan, April 21. The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been sent to Girmizi Bazar settlement in Azerbaijan's Khojavend district in accordance with the directives of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as part of the ongoing Great Return to the liberated territories, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

The group, relocated to Girmizi Bazar, consists of families who had temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

At this stage, 17 families, comprising 74 people, have been relocated to the settlement.

The former IDPs returning to the native land thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

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Trend News Agency

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