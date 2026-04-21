403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Partially Restricts Intel Sharing with S. Korea Over Nuclear Data Dispute
(MENAFN) The United States has introduced partial limits on the sharing of sensitive satellite-based intelligence with South Korea following a disagreement over the public release of information related to North Korea’s nuclear infrastructure, according to reports on Tuesday citing military officials.
A senior military source stated that Washington began restricting access earlier this month to selected intelligence connected to North Korea’s technological capabilities, which are widely understood to be tied to its nuclear program, as reported by Yonhap News. The official said: “It's true that the US side has been restricting sharing parts of North Korean intelligence collected through satellites from early this month. (The restricted sharing of intelligence) is related to information regarding parts of North Korea's technology.” No additional details were provided about the scope of the restrictions.
The decision reportedly follows remarks made last month by South Korea’s Unification Minister Chung Dong-young, who identified the Kusong area as hosting a uranium enrichment facility during a parliamentary session.
Despite the partial limits, officials emphasized that overall intelligence cooperation between Washington and Seoul remains in place. Core information related to key security threats—including missile launches and military activity from North Korea—continues to be shared without interruption, maintaining operational readiness on the South Korean side.
The controversy stems from Chung’s public reference to sensitive intelligence, which reportedly raised concerns in Washington over the disclosure of classified or shared data. South Korean authorities, however, have stated that the information cited was derived from publicly available sources.
A senior military source stated that Washington began restricting access earlier this month to selected intelligence connected to North Korea’s technological capabilities, which are widely understood to be tied to its nuclear program, as reported by Yonhap News. The official said: “It's true that the US side has been restricting sharing parts of North Korean intelligence collected through satellites from early this month. (The restricted sharing of intelligence) is related to information regarding parts of North Korea's technology.” No additional details were provided about the scope of the restrictions.
The decision reportedly follows remarks made last month by South Korea’s Unification Minister Chung Dong-young, who identified the Kusong area as hosting a uranium enrichment facility during a parliamentary session.
Despite the partial limits, officials emphasized that overall intelligence cooperation between Washington and Seoul remains in place. Core information related to key security threats—including missile launches and military activity from North Korea—continues to be shared without interruption, maintaining operational readiness on the South Korean side.
The controversy stems from Chung’s public reference to sensitive intelligence, which reportedly raised concerns in Washington over the disclosure of classified or shared data. South Korean authorities, however, have stated that the information cited was derived from publicly available sources.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment