Amit Shah Vows To End 'Injustice' Against Gorkhas In Darjeeling

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday vowed to end the "injustice" of Trinamool Congress against the Gorkha community, promising to withdraw the cases against the people involved in the Gorkhaland movement. Amit Shah also assured that the BJP will bring a "solution" to ensure that resolve the long-pending demands of Gorkhas. Addressing a rally in Darjeeling, Amit Shah said, "Mamata Didi has tried to suppress the history of Gorkha. Now it is time to end the injustice against Gorkha. Darjeeling has to make Congress, Communists and Mamata pay. They have painted our hills with blood but I say this under Narendra Modi ji's leadership, we will put an end to this injustice," he said.

Shah Vows to Withdraw Cases

"There are hundreds of false cases against our Gorkha brothers. We will withdraw all cases before July 31. They have suppressed the Gorkha movement. We will ensure the cases are withdrawn. We will also bring a solution that will ensure you do not have to protest," he added.

Gorkhaland movement is a long-standing demand for a separate state within India by the people of the Darjeeling Hills and the people of Indian Gorkha ethnic origin in the Northern part of West Bengal.

'Time to Say Tata Bye-Bye to Mamata Didi'

Further attacking Mamata Banerjee, Amit Shah said, "It is time to say Tata bye-bye to Mamata Didi. This election is to free Bengal from TMC's crime. This time, the whole Bengal has decided that it is time to remove Didi. This election is to provide safety to our mothers and sisters. We will ensure that every rapist is put behind bars."

High-Stakes West Bengal Polls

The upcoming elections follow the 2021 battle, where the TMC secured a landslide 213 seats. However, the BJP's growth from a minor player to 77 seats in the last cycle has set the stage for the current high-stakes confrontation.

West Bengal is set for two phases of assembly polls on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4. (ANI)

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