Raja Shivaji Trailer: Riteish Deshmukh's Son Rahyal Plays Young Shivaji Read On

'Raja Shivaji' trailer is making waves, and not just for its epic scale. The real surprise is the debut of Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh's 10-year-old son, Rahyl. His brief appearance as a young Shivaji has left everyone stunned

The 'Raja Shivaji' trailer dropped and instantly started trending. But the biggest highlight was a small glimpse of Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh's son, Rahyl Deshmukh, who is making his acting debut with this film.

The trailer shows Rahyl Deshmukh as the young Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In one scene, he is seen talking to his brother. Even though the scene is short, it has grabbed everyone's attention and become a hot topic on social media.

Rahyl Deshmukh was born on June 2, 2016, and is Riteish and Genelia's second son. The star couple often shares pictures and videos with their kids on social media. However, they haven't made any official statement about Rahyl's film debut yet.

'Raja Shivaji' promises to be more than just a film; it's being pitched as a grand historical experience. The trailer, with its stunning visuals, attempts to showcase the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on a massive scale, blending history with powerful drama.

This film, directed by Riteish Deshmukh, features many big names from Hindi and Marathi cinema. The cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Boman Irani, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amol Gupte, making it even more special. Salman Khan will also have a special appearance. The film is set to release worldwide on May 1, 2026, in Marathi, Hindi, and Telugu.

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