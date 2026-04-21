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Apple Names New CEO as Leadership Transition Begins
(MENAFN) Apple revealed on Monday a major leadership change, announcing that John Ternus will take over as chief executive officer on September 1, while current CEO Tim Cook will transition into the role of executive chairman of the company’s board.
According to the company statement, Cook is expected to remain in his CEO position through the summer months, working closely with Ternus during a planned handover period designed to ensure continuity at the top of the tech giant. The transition was reportedly approved unanimously by Apple’s board and is part of a long-standing succession strategy.
Ternus, who currently serves as senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, has been with Apple for 25 years. As part of his new role, he will also join the company’s board of directors starting September 1.
This leadership change represents Apple’s first CEO succession in over a decade, since Tim Cook succeeded co-founder Steve Jobs in 2011.
In addition, Apple announced governance changes involving its board structure. Arthur Levinson, who has held the position of non-executive chairman for 15 years, will shift into the role of lead independent director beginning September 1.
Separately, the company also confirmed an internal executive reshuffle in its hardware division, naming Johny Srouji as chief hardware officer with immediate effect, taking over responsibilities previously managed under Ternus’s broader hardware leadership role.
According to the company statement, Cook is expected to remain in his CEO position through the summer months, working closely with Ternus during a planned handover period designed to ensure continuity at the top of the tech giant. The transition was reportedly approved unanimously by Apple’s board and is part of a long-standing succession strategy.
Ternus, who currently serves as senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, has been with Apple for 25 years. As part of his new role, he will also join the company’s board of directors starting September 1.
This leadership change represents Apple’s first CEO succession in over a decade, since Tim Cook succeeded co-founder Steve Jobs in 2011.
In addition, Apple announced governance changes involving its board structure. Arthur Levinson, who has held the position of non-executive chairman for 15 years, will shift into the role of lead independent director beginning September 1.
Separately, the company also confirmed an internal executive reshuffle in its hardware division, naming Johny Srouji as chief hardware officer with immediate effect, taking over responsibilities previously managed under Ternus’s broader hardware leadership role.
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