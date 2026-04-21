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France Announces Extension of Fuel Price Support Measures

France Announces Extension of Fuel Price Support Measures


2026-04-21 04:56:48
(MENAFN) France will maintain emergency fuel price support measures through May as Middle East-driven energy costs continue to strain households and key industries, Economy Minister Roland Lescure announced Tuesday.

"We had support measures in April and we will continue them in May," Lescure told a broadcaster.

The minister added that Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is expected to unveil further details "later in the day" on additional relief steps — following Lecornu's Friday remarks that a new May support package was being assembled to shield the sectors hardest hit by surging fuel costs, including farmers, fishermen, and road transport operators.

The government has already committed €130 million — nearly $140 million — to combat the price surge. That figure includes €70 million directed at transporters, fishermen, and farmers, alongside €60 million allocated for energy vouchers.

The financial pressure runs deeper than fuel alone. Lescure flagged a €3.6-billion spike in debt servicing costs driven by elevated interest rates — a figure that underscores the mounting fiscal strain on Paris.

Against that backdrop, the government has trimmed its 2026 economic growth projection marginally, edging it down from 1% to 0.9%, Lescure confirmed.

Further fiscal tightening may also be on the horizon. Authorities are expected to consider additional savings measures totaling between €4 billion and €6 billion at an upcoming public finance meeting, as the government works to contain widening budget pressures.

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