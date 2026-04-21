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Iraq’s Coordination Framework Pushes Back PM Candidate Decision
(MENAFN) Iraq’s Shiite-led Coordination Framework has deferred its selection of a candidate for prime minister until Wednesday, according to Secretary-General Abbas al-Amiri, as stated on Monday.
Amiri said that a meeting held by the political alliance on Monday to discuss the nomination process was conducted in a constructive atmosphere, describing it as “positive.”
“All views regarding the candidate for prime minister were presented and discussed, but the issue requires more time,” he added in a statement carried by a state news agency.
He further noted that the bloc agreed to hold an additional meeting on Tuesday to continue deliberations, with the aim of reaching a final decision by Wednesday.
These discussions come as Iraq’s political factions work to complete constitutional procedures following the election of Nizar Amidi as president on April 11.
Under Article 76 of Iraq’s constitution, the president is required to assign the task of forming a government to the nominee of the largest parliamentary bloc within 15 days of the presidential election.
The Coordination Framework currently holds the position of the largest bloc in parliament, with an estimated 130 to 140 seats in the 329-member legislature, based on recent electoral outcomes.
Amiri said that a meeting held by the political alliance on Monday to discuss the nomination process was conducted in a constructive atmosphere, describing it as “positive.”
“All views regarding the candidate for prime minister were presented and discussed, but the issue requires more time,” he added in a statement carried by a state news agency.
He further noted that the bloc agreed to hold an additional meeting on Tuesday to continue deliberations, with the aim of reaching a final decision by Wednesday.
These discussions come as Iraq’s political factions work to complete constitutional procedures following the election of Nizar Amidi as president on April 11.
Under Article 76 of Iraq’s constitution, the president is required to assign the task of forming a government to the nominee of the largest parliamentary bloc within 15 days of the presidential election.
The Coordination Framework currently holds the position of the largest bloc in parliament, with an estimated 130 to 140 seats in the 329-member legislature, based on recent electoral outcomes.
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