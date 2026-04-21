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Gaza Bleeds: Four More Palestinians Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
(MENAFN) At least four Palestinians, among them a woman, lost their lives in the Gaza Strip early Tuesday in a series of Israeli airstrikes and gunfire incidents, medical sources and witnesses reported.
Three of the fatalities occurred when an Israeli airstrike struck the Al-Amal neighborhood in central Khan Younis, southern Gaza. Their bodies were transported to Nasser Hospital, medical sources confirmed. Witnesses on the ground reported that an Israeli drone launched at least one missile into a crowd gathered in the area, accounting for all three deaths.
In a separate development, Israeli artillery bombarded eastern sections of Khan Younis — within zones of active Israeli deployment — though no casualties were recorded in that strike.
To the north, a 30-year-old woman was fatally shot and several others sustained wounds after Israeli naval forces opened fire on displacement tents in the Al-Salatin area, west of Beit Lahia, according to medical sources and witnesses.
Tuesday's bloodshed represents the latest in a string of escalations since a ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025. The Gaza government media office reported last Tuesday that Israeli forces have committed approximately 2,400 violations of the agreement — encompassing killings, arrests, blockades, and what it described as starvation measures.
Data released by Gaza's Health Ministry through Monday tallied 777 Palestinian deaths and 2,193 injuries attributed to those violations since the truce began.
The ceasefire brought a halt to two years of conflict that erupted in October 2023. According to official figures, that war claimed more than 72,000 Palestinian lives, left over 172,000 wounded, and reduced roughly 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure to rubble.
Three of the fatalities occurred when an Israeli airstrike struck the Al-Amal neighborhood in central Khan Younis, southern Gaza. Their bodies were transported to Nasser Hospital, medical sources confirmed. Witnesses on the ground reported that an Israeli drone launched at least one missile into a crowd gathered in the area, accounting for all three deaths.
In a separate development, Israeli artillery bombarded eastern sections of Khan Younis — within zones of active Israeli deployment — though no casualties were recorded in that strike.
To the north, a 30-year-old woman was fatally shot and several others sustained wounds after Israeli naval forces opened fire on displacement tents in the Al-Salatin area, west of Beit Lahia, according to medical sources and witnesses.
Tuesday's bloodshed represents the latest in a string of escalations since a ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025. The Gaza government media office reported last Tuesday that Israeli forces have committed approximately 2,400 violations of the agreement — encompassing killings, arrests, blockades, and what it described as starvation measures.
Data released by Gaza's Health Ministry through Monday tallied 777 Palestinian deaths and 2,193 injuries attributed to those violations since the truce began.
The ceasefire brought a halt to two years of conflict that erupted in October 2023. According to official figures, that war claimed more than 72,000 Palestinian lives, left over 172,000 wounded, and reduced roughly 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure to rubble.
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