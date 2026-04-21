Jordan Armed Forces Sign Agreement With European Commission

MENAFN - Amman Net) The Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with the European Commission at its General Command headquarters.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Armed Forces by the Commander of the Eastern Military Region, and on behalf of the European Union by Expertise France.

The agreement aims to support the development of infrastructure for border guard battalions through the construction of modern administrative facilities and the provision of advanced medical and logistical equipment. The initiative is expected to enhance operational readiness, improve response to security challenges, and strengthen efforts to combat smuggling and drug trafficking.

The agreement is part of ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation and capacity-building between the Jordan Armed Forces and the European Union, with the aim of promoting security and stability in the region. It focuses on supporting border guard capabilities in priority security areas in coordination with relevant authorities.

The signing ceremony was attended by the European Union Ambassador to Amman.