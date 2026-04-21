Finexity AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

Finexity AG: FINEXITY Group Launches AI Strategy: First Module Introduces Digital Subscription Flows for Tokenized and Conventional Securities

21.04.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



AI Strategy with 24-Month Roadmap: First module to go live, further modules to follow across the entire value chain

Two Modular Subscription Flows: Issuer privilege and MiFID II-compliant for tokenized and conventional securities Plug-and-Play: Direct integration into existing distribution channels for the placement of primary market listings

FINEXITY, operator of a digital capital market and trading infrastructure for tokenized securities, launches FINEXITY Access, a modular subscription flow for the primary market distribution of tokenized and conventional securities. This marks the first module of a 24-month transformation agenda with the goal of building a fully AI-powered securities value chain from issuance through trading to settlement.

At launch, two specialized subscription flows are available: one for issuers acting as their own distributor under the issuer privilege, and one for contractually tied intermediaries and distribution partners operating within the MiFID II framework. Both flows cover tokenized and conventional securities, bridging the gap between the tokenized and traditional capital market worlds. With this, FINEXITY lowers the barrier to entry into the tokenized financial world for traditional financial institutions, banks, and advisors.

“FINEXITY Access is the first module of our AI strategy and the launchpad for an infrastructure that reimagines the entire capital market value chain," emphasizes Tim Janssen, CTO of FINEXITY Group.“We develop modular, we develop AI-first, and we develop for a world in which tokenized and conventional securities not only coexist, but interact seamlessly."

The strategy has a clearly defined objective: an integrated, modular infrastructure that enables FINEXITY to process millions of transactions without a proportional increase in operational expenditure. Over the next 24 months, further AI modules will be launched across the entire value chain.

Integration of FINEXITY Access into existing distribution channels is facilitated via a direct checkout URL - embeddable in websites, mailings, digital campaigns, or QR code applications. Issuers manage their products centrally, while distribution partners are onboarded in a structured manner and granted access to relevant product offerings.

Central to FINEXITY's strategy is the integration of AI-powered components into selected process steps for the first time. These include the preliminary screening of client data, identification procedures, appropriateness assessments, and investment-related information. In parallel, the FINEXITY Capital Markets team is already testing an AI-driven listing application for the due diligence review of issuance requests.

The first partner integrations are already in the rollout phase; initial distribution partners will shortly be going live with the new infrastructure for their primary market activities, with further partners in the pipeline.

Disclaimer

This announcement does not constitute a public offering or a solicitation of a public offering of securities, particularly within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (Prospectus Regulation).

About FINEXITY

FINEXITY (XETRA: FXT) operates in the digital assets space with offices in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the United Arab Emirates. Through its proprietary OTC platform infrastructure, FINEXITY connects over 50 issuers of tokenized private market investments with six trading partners and more than 84,0001 registered investors. The platform enables access to a wide range of Private Market asset classes – including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy, and collectibles. Trading partners include independent financial advisors, wealth managers, as well as German Sparkassen and Volksbanken.

This infrastructure is complemented by an in-house capital markets team that supports issuers with efficient structuring and investment brokerage services targeting both retail and professional investors exchange infrastructure and capital markets expertise, FINEXITY provides the full value chain of tokenized securities – from structuring and tokenization to placement, OTC trading, and settlement.



Over the past few years, the group has raised more than EUR 27 million in growth capital from business angels, strategic investors, and venture capital firms.

1FINEXITY Group: 14.000 + Effecta GmbH: 70.000; The figures shown are pro forma, unaudited, and provided for illustrative purposes only. The acquisition of 90.10 % of the Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the ownership control procedure.

More information at:

Media Contact FINEXITY

Robin Tillmann Sascha Dettmar

E-Mail: ... E-Mail: ...l

Mobile: +49 175 389 7878 Mobile: +49 151 1007 0566

21.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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