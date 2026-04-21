Vodafone Qatar Reports 24% Rise In Net Profit To Qr201m In Q1

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Vodafone Qatar yesterday announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026m marking a strong start to the year and reflecting a sustained growth trajectory and consistent improvement across its financial and operational performance.

Vodafone Qatar sustained its growth momentum in Q1 2026, reporting a net profit of QR201m for the three months ended 31 March 2026, reflecting a significant increase of 24% year-on-year, mainly driven by continued revenue growth across core services and ongoing focus on cost efficiency.

Total revenue for the period increased by 7.1% year-on-year to QR914m, due to sustained growth across the Company's core business lines, including mobility, managed services, fixed broadband, and Internet of Things (IoT). Service revenue grew by 9.4% to QR787m.

EBITDA for the period exceeded QR406m, reflecting a growth of13.4% year-on-year, positively impacted by higher service revenue and disciplined cost management. As a result, EBITDA margin improved by 2.5ppts to 44.5%. On an underlying basis, excluding equipment revenue, EBITDA margin reached 50%.Vodafone Qatar is now serving 2.1 million mobile customers.

The Company generated robust operating free cash flow of QR258m in the quarter, supported by strong collections and disciplined working capital management.

Net profit margin increased to 22%, up by 3.0ppts compared to the previous year. This performance translated into an annualised return on equity (ROE) of 15%, an improvement of 1.34 ppts, demonstrating Vodafone Qatar's continued focus on enhancing profitability and delivering sustainable value to its shareholders.