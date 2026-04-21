LumApps / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Product Launch

LumApps to Acquire Comeen to Expand its AI Employee Hub into Workplace Experience

21.04.2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Acquisition connects communications, collaboration, intelligent automation, and physical workplace services in one employee hub AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LumApps, the leading connected AI employee hub, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Comeen, the workplace experience platform specializing in space management, digital signage and visitor services.



This acquisition is a pivotal step in LumApps' vision to create a platform where work comes together-bringing communication, knowledge and workflows and now physical workplace services into a single, unified AI-powered experience. The transaction marks a natural evolution of a long-standing partnership, reflecting a broader strategy where ecosystem collaborations drive core platform innovation. By bridging the gap between digital and physical environments, LumApps is embedding workplace management directly into the daily flow of work. Organizations will benefit from higher adoption and measurable improvements in space utilization, operational efficiency, and employee experience. According to LumApps' Future of Work Index, nearly 70% of senior leaders say employee engagement is a growing priority. Yet workplace services remain fragmented across multiple applications. LumApps addresses this by unifying employee experience and workplace experience in one platform-where AI agents connect and automate interactions across both digital and physical environments. The combined platform supports:

Intelligent desk and meeting room management with real-time availability

AI Workplace Assistant with natural language booking, smart reminders and contextual workplace support

Space analytics and occupancy insights for data-driven decisions

Digital signage, interactive wayfinding and location-aware communication

Visitor pre-registration, secure access and host notifications Integrated building services, including dining, gym reservations, lockers and on-site marketplace experiences "Work doesn't happen in one place or one system-it happens across tools, teams, and environments," said Sébastien Ricard, CEO of LumApps. "With Comeen, we're extending our AI Agent Hub into the physical workplace, bringing everything employees need into one platform-where work truly comes together across digital and physical environments. With enterprise digital signage, we can now extend that experience even further, reaching employees wherever they work." "When we invested in LumApps, we saw a platform redefining the digital workplace," said David Nicault, Partner and Head of Technology Investing at Bridgepoint, "With the addition of Beekeeper, LumApps expanded to serve both frontline and desk-based employees. With Comeen, LumApps now takes the next step-activating its AI agent strategy with deep workplace capabilities, unlocking the full value of AI across the digital and physical workplace. "The market has long separated digital employee experience from workplace experience, creating fragmented systems and underused spaces," said Ben Gauthier, CEO of Comeen. "By bringing them together through AI-driven interactions, we're turning the employee hub into the operational brain of the workplace - where engagement, space, and services work as one system." The transaction is expected to complete in May 2026. LumApps was advised by Squire Patton Boggs, led by Anthony Guillaume (Partner M&A / PE) and Victor Dransard (Associate M&A / PE). Comeen was advised by Gide Loyrette Nouel, led by Louis Oudot de Dainville (Parner), counsels Donald Davy and Charles Ghuysen, and associates Manon Garoui and Joseph Leveque. Integration of Comeen capabilities into the LumApps platform is available immediately, as they were already part of our Marketplace, with new workplace experience features rolling out throughout 2026. To learn more, visit LumApps. Both companies will be at Google Next April 22-24 in Las Vegas. About LumApps

LumApps is the AI Employee Hub where work comes together - connecting people, tools, information, and communication across the entire employee experience, from the frontline to HQ. Designed around how people actually work, LumApps reduces digital friction by bringing communication, productivity tools, learning, and workflows into one intelligent platform. Integrating with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, LumApps helps employees find information faster and take action more easily, with AI agents connected across enterprise systems. With over 10 million users and customers like Zapier and Genuine Parts Company, LumApps helps organizations operate with greater clarity and connection across their workforce. LumApps is recognized as a Leader in Intranets by both Gartner® and Forrester®. Media Contact

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