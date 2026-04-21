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Speaker Of Singaporean Parliament Meets Qatar's Ambassador

Speaker Of Singaporean Parliament Meets Qatar's Ambassador


2026-04-21 03:56:49
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: HE Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Singapore Seah Kian Peng met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Singapore Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Al Malki.

The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation relations.

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The Peninsula

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