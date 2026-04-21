Barnes Molding Solutions Becomes SPECTRIX

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Barnes Molding Solutions is now SPECTRIX. The new Brand offers the full Spectrum of injection molding capabilities delivered by its leading brands - Männer, Foboha, Synventive, Priamus, Thermoplay, and Gammaflux. The change, announced at Chinaplas 2026, reflects the integration of core technologies within a single organization: part design, material science, hot runner and mold technology, sensors & controls and injection molding. Day-to-day operations remain unchanged, including contacts, contracts, and processes.

Focused on global growth

Under President Marcello Vendemiati, SPECTRIX is strengthening its global market focus and expanding its footprint. This strategy is already visible with the opening of a new manufacturing facility in Pune, India. Another production site near Detroit, USA, is set to open soon.

The name SPECTRIX combines“spectrum” and“plastics,” while reflecting the company's core strengths: expertise, experience, and excellence. Its tagline,“Enduring Advantage, Engineered,” underscores the goal: delivering sustainable customer value along the full value chain by advanced engineering.

Expanded manufacturing services

SPECTRIX offers OEMs and high-volume manufacturers a fully integrated, end-to-end value chain from part design to global injection molding production. For highly complex applications, the company now also provides access to its own manufacturing capacity. This allows customers to leverage advanced technologies such as cube molds as production solutions under one roof.

New name, strong commitment

Previously part of the Barnes Group, the Molding Solutions business has been repositioned following Apollo's reorganization into separate aerospace and industrial segments. The former Molding Solutions group now operates as SPECTRIX within the industrial segment. Dedicated leadership and structures enable greater flexibility and customer-specific value creation.

“While our name and identity are changing to SPECTRIX, our commitment remains the same: precision, reliability, and sustainable performance,” said Marcello Vendemiati, President of SPECTRIX.

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