Moci Announces Recall Of Jeep Grand Wagoneer 2022-2023 Models
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in cooperation with United Cars Almana, Qatar's Jeep dealership, has announced the recall of JEEP Grand Wagoneer 2022-2023 models.
The recall is due to the that the small rear side window frame may not be properly secured during the assembly process, which could cause the frame to detach from the vehicle and put other vehicles at risk.
In a statement, the Ministry said the recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that car dealers follow up on vehicle defects and repairs.
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