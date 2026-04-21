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QU Launches Website For Class Of 2026 Graduation Ceremony


2026-04-21 03:01:40
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU) has launched a website pertaining to the Graduation Ceremony Class of 2026, which falls under a special tab on the University's official website.
The ceremony website includes information on a number of topics related to the main ceremonies of the graduation event of the Class of 2026 and the details of the individual college ceremonies.
The university urged all Class of 2026 graduates, to observe important instructions that have been officially published recently, whether on the ceremony's website or through the university's official social media platforms.
The graduates will complete the final step in their university journey in the presence of QU President Dr. Omar Al-Ansari, QU Vice Presidents and officials, faculty, in addition to VIP guests and family members.

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The Peninsula

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